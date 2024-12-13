Wood Brothers Racing to Celebrate Diamond Anniversary in 2025

Historic team to commemorate 75th anniversary with multiple initiatives

STUART, Va. (December 13, 2024) – Wood Brothers Racing, the oldest active team in NASCAR and one of the winningest organizations in league history, will celebrate a diamond anniversary in 2025 as it enters its 75th season in competition with multiple fan-focused initiatives planned.

The season-long celebration will include a fan day at the team’s museum in Stuart, Virginia, special paint schemes, merchandise, digital content, an exhibit in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, and more as the team honors its heritage and the fans who have been loyal supporters over the years.

“As we prepare for 2025, we’re reflecting on the moments that have shaped our team over the past 75 years while also looking to the future,” said Jon Wood, president, Wood Brothers Racing. “We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with our fans, partners, and those in the NASCAR community who have contributed to our story over the years.”

Wood Brothers Racing was founded in 1950 by Glenn Wood, whose humble beginnings were marked by determination and resilience. Glenn, along with his brothers Leonard, Delano, Clay, and Ray Lee, worked on their race cars under a giant beech tree on the family homestead in Buffalo Ridge, Virginia.

The Woods are widely credited for their development of the modern pit stop as their efficient, choreographed routines dramatically reduced the time it took to service a car on pit road, giving the team a competitive edge that changed the sport forever. As a result, Ford Motor Company brought in the Wood Brothers crew for the 1965 Indianapolis 500, where their techniques helped Jim Clark’s Ford-powered Lotus win open-wheel racing’s signature event.

Since those early days, the team has amassed 100 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series (eighth on the all-time wins list), including an impressive five triumphs in the prestigious DAYTONA 500, as well as victories in other marquee events. Many of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers have raced under the Wood Brothers banner, with several being enshrined in the NASCAR Hall of Fame along with team patriarchs Glenn (2012) and Leonard (2013).

“The Wood Brothers Racing story is one of passion and perseverance. We’ve seen NASCAR evolve through the decades, and we’re proud to have played a role in shaping its history,” said Leonard Wood. “Celebrating 75 years gives us a chance to reflect on how far we’ve come and to thank the fans who have supported us every step of the way.”

Wood Brothers Racing remains a predominantly family-run operation, with the second and third generations proudly carrying on the family tradition. The team continues to focus on racing, business, and fan engagement, honoring its storied past while maintaining a forward-looking vision for the future.

More details regarding 75th-anniversary celebrations will be announced in the near future.

