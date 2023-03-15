Bayley Currey – Fr8 208 Race Advance

Fr8 208 | Atlanta Motor Speedway (135 Laps / 208 Miles)

Saturday, March 18 | Hampton, Georgia | 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

The No. 41 Truck Last Race at Las Vegas: Ross Chastain was able to pilot the No. 41 truck into the top-10 until the No. 41 sustained damage in a wreck at the end of the second stage. From there, Chastain finished 24th after multiple green flag pit stops in the final stage to repair damage from the incident.

Currey at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Currey has made a handful of starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and also has one start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. In his lone Truck Series start in 2020, he finished 32nd. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Currey has an average finish of 26.0 in six starts.

Currey on First Truck Start of 2023 in Saturday’s Race at Atlanta: “I’m super excited to be back with Niece Motorsports and be able to represent Unishippers and Worldwide Express. I’m very thankful for the opportunity and ready to get rolling. The trucks punch a much bigger hole in the air than the Xfinity Series car I’m used to. The runs you get in the truck are a lot bigger and things happen a lot faster. I’ve run a few speedway races with Niece Motorsports and we’ve always had good speed and an opportunity to win, and I think it should be no different at Atlanta.”

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz.

Public Appearances: Currey, along with a majority of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field, will take part in an autograph session on Saturday, March 18 from 10:30am – 11:15am at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Kids Zone.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.