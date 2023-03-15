Carson Hocevar – Fr8 208 Race Advance

Fr8 208 | Atlanta Motor Speedway (135 Laps / 208 Miles)

Saturday, March 18 | Hampton, Georgia | 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Carson Hocevar: Twitter: @CarsonHocevar | Instagram: @CarsonHocevar | Facebook: /carsonhocevarracing | Web: www.CarsonHocevar.com

Las Vegas Recap: Hocevar was able to score his first top-10 of the 2023 season at Las Vegas, with a seventh-place finish. The Portage, Michigan driver scored the Stage Two victory, while leading 19 laps in the second race of the season.

Hocevar on Seventh-place finish at Las Vegas: “I feel really good about our speed and handling at Vegas. That was the most comfortable and relaxed I’ve ever been in the truck. All the crew did a great job this off-season, especially Phil Gould, and I’m really happy to have their hard work show.”

Hocevar at Atlanta Motor Speedway: In two starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hocevar has finished 12th and 27th in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Last season at the 1.5-mile track, he was able to secure stage points and qualify inside the top-five for the event.

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at Atlanta: “It’s going to be really similar to Daytona and Talladega based on last year’s race. We just need to be smart and make moves count, because there will be a lot of riding single-file to get through the race. Atlanta is its own animal. But with it racing like a superspeedway, we have as good a shot as anyone to execute and end up in victory lane.”

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz.

Public Appearances: Hocevar, along with a majority of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field, will take part in an autograph session on Saturday, March 18 from 10:30am – 11:15am at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Kids Zone.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.