Ibotta Becomes Brand Sponsor of Logan Sargeant During His Debut Formula 1 Season

Cash back rewards leader partners with first U.S. driver since 2015 in his inaugural season

DENVER, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ibotta, the leading digital rewards platform, today announced its sponsorship of Logan Sargeant, who is the first Formula 1 driver from the United States since 2015. This is Sargeant’s first season on the grid, and as part of the sponsorship, racing fans will see the Ibotta logo prominently displayed on Sargeant’s helmet, beginning with his race this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Sargeant, a Fort Lauderdale, FL native, first got behind the wheel of a go-kart at five years old, kicking off his motorsport journey. Seventeen years later, Sargeant has landed one of only 20 highly coveted F1 seats, as a driver for the Williams Racing team.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have ascended to this point in my racing career. To have a respected brand like Ibotta support me in this new chapter is truly rewarding,” said Sargeant. “I am honored to have a company with such a clear purpose and a commitment to giving back as my personal sponsor.”

“When I met Logan, I knew he was the right partner for us. His determination to stand out amongst the pack reflects Ibotta’s own history, and we think it will make him an outstanding brand ambassador for us,” said Bryan Leach, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Ibotta. “We know Logan will have a positive and lasting impact on the sport – and represent the United States – in the same way Ibotta aims to transform our own market, in the rewards space. He cares about our mission and shares our pride in having given back over $1.4B in cash back rewards to American consumers,” Leach said.

Ibotta plans to use its partnership with Logan for business development purposes, to expand international awareness of the Ibotta brand, and to attract new, younger audiences to its franchise. This sponsorship is Ibotta’s second in the professional sports arena. The brand also sponsors the New Orleans Pelicans NBA team. Partnering with Logan places Ibotta within an ecosystem of some of the world’s biggest brands, while also raising awareness in key markets like Florida and Texas, where he will be racing.

About Ibotta

Headquartered in Denver, Colo., Ibotta, Inc. (“I bought a…”) is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered more than $1.4 billion in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps, or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 46 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping platforms in the United States and offers cash back on purchases on more than 3,000 leading brands and retail partners. In addition to its owned properties, Ibotta also powers rewards programs for top retailers and makes its offer content available on a number of leading websites and apps through the Ibotta Performance Network. Ibotta was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018.

About Logan Sargeant

Logan Sargeant is an American Formula 1 driver competing for Williams Racing. Sargeant is the only American driver on the Formula 1 grid and is the first American to compete in the sport since 2015. Logan is a graduate from the Williams Racing Driver Academy and previously competed in the 2022 FIA Formula 2 Championship driving for Carlin, where he was awarded Rookie of the Year by finishing fourth overall in driver standings. Bursting onto the racing scene at the age of eight, Logan took the karting world by storm. Remarkably finishing third place in only his first year behind the wheel, Logan was crowned World Junior Karting Champion in 2015, becoming the first American to win the title since 1978, and then went on to win the WSK Champions Cup in Senior karting in 2016. Logan is one of the most-awarded American Karters in history.