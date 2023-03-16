NITRO RALLYCROSS EXPANDS DRIVER ROSTER FOR SEASON FINALE

BENITO GUERRA & TIMO SCHEIDER TO TAKE ON TRAVIS PASTRANA, ANDREAS BAKKERUD & MORE IN GROUP E BATTLE

AMANDA SORENSEN, SARA PRICE & SCOTTIE LAWRENCE HEADLINE SIDE-BY-SIDE LINEUP

Championship Weekend Coming to Glen Helen Raceway This Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19

Get Tickets at NitroRallycross.com

(Los Angeles / Thursday – March 16, 2023) Nitro Rallycross has announced the full entry list for Group E, Side-By-Sides and NRX NEXT at its 2022/23 season finale this weekend. The expanded roster includes highly-decorated drivers with Race of Champions, WRC, Extreme E and Formula Drift pedigrees – including four female competitors – and is ready to throw down at LA’s iconic Glen Helen Raceway Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19.

Stacked Driver Lineup:

With the racing community raving about the next level performance of the 1,070 hp equivalent FC1-X, Mexico’s Benito Guerra will make his Nitro RX debut at Glen Helen. Guerra is both a rally pro, having competed in WRC since 2006, and a Race of Champions veteran. He took the ROC checkered flag in 2019, beating out F1 stars Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly for the win at Foro Sol in front of his home country fans.

From L-R: Benito Guerra (MEX) and Timo Scheider (GER) join LA Group E field

Also getting behind the wheel of the FC1-X is legendary multi-discipline driver Timo Scheider (GER). Scheider competed in DTM for 15 years and is a two-time champion. He was named German Sportsman of the Year in 2008. Scheider has also won the 24 Hours of Spa and podiumed at 24 Hours of Le Mans, raced in WRX, and competed in Extreme E. With Kris Meeke (GBR unable to race due to injury, Scheider will now join Oliver Bennett (GBR) as part of XITE Energy Racing.

Turning to the Group E championship, Robin Larsson (SWE) maintains his series lead, thanks to his cool consistency under pressure (he has earned two victories and six podiums so far). But, with five winners across seven rounds, the title is still very much up grabs. Andreas Bakkerud (NOR) along with rising star Fraser McConnell (JAM) are hot on Larsson’s heels in second and third place respectively, while just behind them Oliver Eriksson (SWE) has gained ground. Pastrana is still aiming to defend his 2021 Nitro RX title. But he comes into the final weekend in fifth and will need to turn it up significantly if he wants to remain in the hunt.

Nitro RX 2022/23 LA Round 8 – 10 Season Finale: Group E Entry List (New Drivers Listed in Bold)

Driver Name Vehicle # Nationality Team Andreas Bakkerud 13 NOR DRR JC / RX Cartell Oliver Bennett 42 GBR XITE Energy Racing Kevin Eriksson 23 SWE OMSE Oliver Eriksson 16 SWE OMSE Benito Guerra* 71 MEX OMSE Robin Larsson 4 SWE DRR JC / RX Cartell Conner Martell 21 USA Vermont SportsCar Fraser McConnell 35 JAM DRR Travis Pastrana 199 USA Vermont SportsCar Timo Scheider 12 GER XITE Energy Racing

*Competing in LA Round 9 – 10 only, and not participating in 2022/23 series championship

In Nitro RX’s special Side-By-Sides class, Amanda Sorensen (USA) is set to line up. Sorensen is a Formula DRIFT star (who, in her 2019 debut at 16 years old, was the youngest driver to compete in the series, and is one of only two females competing in the sport), and she recently joined Extreme E’s 2023 season. She also has deep UTV roots, winning two trophies and five podiums during the 2019 UTV championship.

From L-R: UTV and Off-Road Pros Amanda Sorensen (USA) and Sara Price (USA) to race in Side-By-Sides

Fellow Extreme E, UTV, and off-road racer Sara Price (USA) heads to Glen Helen fresh off a strong performance at last weekend’s Mint 400, where she took the win in the UTV Pro Super Stock Turbo class. Named an Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame Rising Star in 2016, Sara Price’s racing career started on dirt in motocross, where she won 19 amateur titles and medaled in Women’s Super X at the 2010 X Games. Price switched to four-wheel competition in 2012.

UTV and Pro 4 racer Scottie Lawrence (USA), who topped the Nitro RX Side-By-Sides podium in Phoenix last November, is back for this weekend’s finale. Young talents Gregoire Michaud (CAN) and 13-year old Ben Maier (USA), who both made a lot of noise this season with multiple podium appearances, return as well. Joining them will be professional skateboarder, Brazilian Olympic competitor, and aspiring race car driver Leticia Bufoni, along with CrossFit athlete, social media influencer and fellow motorsport enthusiast Demi Bagby (USA).

Nitro RX 2022/23 LA Round 8 – 10 Season Finale: Side-By-Sides Entry List

Driver Name Vehicle # Nationality Demi Bagby 22 USA Leticia Bufoni 13 USA Scottie Lawrence 77 USA Ben Maier 67 USA Gregorie Michaud 27 CAN Amanda Sorensen 12 USA Sara Price 78 USA

The world’s best up-and-coming drivers is also set to compete in NRX NEXT, Nitro RX’s developmental class. At Glen Helen this weekend, they will battle for the series’ first NEXT world championship, headlined by European NEXT winner Tommi Hallman (FIN) and North American NEXT champion Casper Jansson (SWE) who are crossing the Atlantic to face off for the global title.

But by no means will this weekend be a two-horse race: Simon Olofsson (SWE), winner at Nitro RX’s first round at the UK’s Lydden Hill, is eager to bookend that victory with a finals trophy from LA, while Jimmy Henderson (USA) and Lane Vacala (USA) are also looking to add to their NEXT podium finishes.

Nitro RX 2022/23 LA Round 8 – 10 Season Finale: NRX NEXT Entry List

Driver Name Vehicle # Nationality Team Eric Gordon 99 USA BAK 40 Motorsports Tommi Hallman 87 FIN Team Faren Jimmy Henderson 44 USA BAK 40 Motorsports Casper Jansson 36 SWE OMSE Simon Olofsson 52 SWE STS RX Lane Vacala 55 USA BAK 40 Motorsports

How to Watch:

Do not miss your chance to see Nitro RX’s first global champions be crowned! Tickets to Nitro RX’s 2022/23 season finale can be purchased at nitrorallycross.com. General admission tickets in both single-day (starting at $20 each for Friday; $25 for Saturday, and $25 for Sunday) as well as weekend options ($50 each) are on sale now. For premium experiences, Club Nitro and VIP Trackside passes are also available ($100 each for Friday; $125 for Saturday, $125 for Sunday or $300 for the full weekend). All prices plus additional taxes and fees.

Children 12 years old and under can get in free with purchase of an adult ticket (except for VIP tickets – all VIP tickets are required, except for children three years old or younger with an adult ticket purchase).

Fans outside of Southern California can also watch live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on YouTube worldwide.

Event partners for Nitro RX’s 2022/23 season finale include A SHOC Energy, Yokohama Tire, Smirnoff Ice, O’Reilly Auto Parts, myenergi, Insta360 and Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza.

ABOUT NITRO RALLYCROSS

Launched in 2018 by motorsports icon Travis Pastrana and the innovators of Nitro Circus, Nitro Rallycross has revolutionized motorsport. With innovative purpose-built courses, banked turns inspired by the wide-open action of Supercross and short-form, head-to-head competition, Nitro RX creates high-impact, thrill-packed racing. Nitro RX’s custom-built tracks – featuring the biggest jumps seen in motorsports – create unrivalled racing excitement. The full-throttle competition is now going global with Nitro Rallycross’ expansion into a full standalone championship series. Nitro RX is also adding Group E, an electric circuit featuring the all-new FC1-X, the most powerful Rallycross vehicle ever built. For more information, visit NitroRallycross.com.