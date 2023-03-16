Indianapolis 500 Pole Winner Carpenter Unveils 2023 Bronze Badge

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, March 16, 2023) – NTT INDYCAR SERIES owner-driver and three-time Indianapolis 500 pole winner Ed Carpenter unveiled the design of the 2023 Bronze Badge on March 16 at Stout Field in Indianapolis, the Joint Forces Headquarters of the Indiana National Guard.

The Indianapolis 500 is steeped in military traditions, from the playing of “Taps” and singing of the national anthem to the signature flyover as part of the pre-race ceremonies. The 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This year’s Bronze Badge design features the historic Pagoda during the flyover, which has been performed by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds in recent years. In addition to celebrating an epic Race Day tradition, the badge honors the 110th anniversary of the Pagoda.

SEE: Bronze Badge Video

“The Bronze Badge, which has represented pit and garage access at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for decades, is one of the most treasured keepsakes for our fans,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The ‘500’ doesn’t happen without the men and women who serve our country and keep us free, and we honor their service by featuring the flyover on this year’s design.”

Cardboard or laminate badges were used from the inaugural Indianapolis 500 in 1911 through 1937, assigned only to event participants. Beginning in 1938, more durable metal badges were used before IMS Bronze Badges made their debut in 1947 and were initially sold to the general public in the early 1990s, immediately becoming a coveted motorsports collectible.

Fans can purchase a Bronze Badge, which allows them access to Gasoline Alley on selected dates during the Month of May. Bronze Badges will be honored for gate admission and garage access May 12, May 16-22 and May 26-27 during public gate hours and as directed by IMS personnel (Race Day tickets are required on May 13 for the GMR Grand Prix and May 28 for the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge).

Bronze Badges can be purchased at IMS.com/BronzeBadge for $150 each through March 31. The price increases to $160 on April 1, so order today while supplies last. Each Bronze Badge holder must be 18 or older and is required to sign a release.

A limited number of Silver Badges also are available for $500 each. Silver Badges add pit lane access to the same perks as the Bronze Badge. Pre-race (cold) pit passes for GMR Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500 Race Day can be added to Silver Badges for an additional $1,000.

For more information on Bronze Badges and Silver Badges, call the IMS Credential Office at 317-492-6500.