6 Reasons to Wrap Your Car Instead of Opting for a Simple Paint Job

When it comes to giving your car an appealing new look, you usually have two options. You can either opt for a paint job or go for a car wrap. Today, we’ll tell you why the latter is a far superior option to the former.

#1 Superior Quality

Both paint jobs and vehicle wraps can provide the superior quality in question here. However, compared to paint, car wraps tend to provide a better finish and durability.

Poor paint jobs, in particular, tend to fade, crack, and develop scratches over time. Such is often the case for high-quality paint jobs, too. Paint jobs are likely to suffer damages more easily compared to vehicle wraps.

This is because paint doesn’t provide the same level of protection you would get from wrapping a car. Thus, they are susceptible to damage from sun exposure, harsh weather conditions, and various road hazards.

With a high-quality vehicle wrap, you can expect your car to look far better. The wraps won’t fade away as fast as paint would. As a result, your car will keep looking appealing long after you’ve applied the wrap.

#2 More Cost-Effective

Apart from guaranteeing superior quality, car wraps are also cost-effective. That’s because you don’t have to spend a ton of money on high-quality wraps as you would in the case of a decent paint job.

A car paint job costs between $3,000 and $10,000. Compared to that, you can find a high-quality wrap for around $2,500 to $5,000. Even if you hire a professional team or individual for the wrapping project, you’ll still have to spend less money than you would have had on a paint job.

A stylish paint job with a custom design or a chrome look will cost more than double the cost of a professional car wrap. Opting for the same stylistic features and looks but with a car wrap will prove to be more cost-effective.

#3 More Custom Design Options

A paint job can’t give your car a complicated custom design or look. However, the same can be easily achieved with car wraps.

Custom car wraps work wonders when you want your car to adorn a complex or unique design. How far you can go with these designs is entirely up to you and your imagination.

To get an idea regarding these custom wraps, you can browse the gallery of Atlantic Custom Wraps. The custom wraps they have done over the years will help you understand how easy it is to achieve a tailor-made design or look for your car, no matter how complicated it might be.

#4 Lasts Longer

High-quality paint jobs will last a long time. Low-quality ones will hardly last a couple of years. Cheap paint jobs tend to wear out, and within two years, your car will get a faded and unappealing look because of it.

Besides, even high-quality paint jobs can get damaged from scratches and extreme weather conditions.

Wraps last far longer than the best paint job you could possibly get for your car. Vehicle wraps will last ten years if you take care of them. Besides, you can also opt for UV-resistant wraps that can ensure more longevity and durability and will prevent your car from looking faded for the longest possible time.

#5 Faster Completion Time

When you’re sending your car for a paint job, know that it will take weeks for the project to be completed and the car to be back in your garage. This is inconvenient for those who need their cars on the roads at all times or don’t have the luxury of waiting around for their vehicles to return.

Wrapping takes only a few days. The professionals handling this project only have to print out the wrap and install it. Some professionals can even finish the whole project in one day. Rest assured, if you opt for a car wrap, you can have your car back in less than a week, no matter how complicated the job might be.

#6 Easier to Maintain Compared to Paint

Paint requires more maintenance than wraps. You must wax and wash your vehicle regularly to prevent contaminants from harming your paint.

Unlike paint, wraps don’t require such frequent maintenance. That’s because, unlike paint, these wraps don’t have pores through which the contaminants can embed themselves in the wraps. Because of wrapping, therefore, frequent maintenance is not needed.

Based on the above discussion, it’s evident why wrapping is a far better option than a simple paint job. Thus, if you’re looking to give your car a new look, you know which one to go for.