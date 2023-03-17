Search
NASCAR qualifying rained out at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Angela Campbell
Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series qualifying sessions originally scheduled for Friday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway were canceled due to rain.

The starting lineups were set by performance metrics outlined in the NASCAR Rule Book. It is comprised of 25% driver finish at previous race, 25% owner finish at previous race, 35% owner points and 15% fastest lap ranking in the previous race.

Craftsman Truck Series points leader Zane Smith will start on the pole for the Fr8 208 in the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Sammy Smith, who won his first race at Phoenix Raceway last week, will lead the field to green in the No. 18 Toyota for the Xfinity RAPTOR Tough 250 Saturday evening at 5 p.m. ET. It will be televised on FS1 with radio coverage by PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Starting Lineups:

https://www.nascar.com/results/racecenter/2023/nascar-craftsman-truck-series/fr8-208/stn/lineup/

https://www.nascar.com/results/racecenter/2023/nascar-xfinity-series/raptor-king-of-tough-250/stn/lineup/

A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Weekend schedule for Atlanta

