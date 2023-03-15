Search
Weekend schedule for Atlanta

By Angela Campbell
NASCAR travels to Atlanta Motor Speedway with all three national series competing on the 1.5-mile track. The Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series headline Saturday’s action and the Cup Series will close out the weekend’s events with the Ambetter Health 400.

Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron is the defending race winner and has won the previous two Cup Series races (Las Vegas Speedway and Phoenix Raceway). Look for him to rebound from penalties assessed after last week’s race at Phoenix which dropped him from fourth to 29th in the points standings.

Austin Hill currently leads the driver standings and will be one of the drivers to watch in the Xfinity Series with two wins this season at Daytona and Las Vegas.

Four drivers entered in the Truck Series event are previous winners including Corey Heim (2022 race winner), Grant Enfinger, John Hunter Nemechek and Matt Crafton.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 17

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying- FS1
4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS1

Saturday, March 18

11:35 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
Post Cup Series Qualifying on Press Pass

2 p.m.: Truck Series Fr8 208
Distance: 207.9 miles (135 Laps)
Stages end on Lap 30, Lap 60, Lap 135
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $673,693
Post Truck Series Race on Press Pass

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series RAPTOR 250
Distance: 251.02 miles (163 Laps)
Stages end on Lap 40, Lap 80, Lap 163
FS1/PRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $1,274,624
Post Xfinity Series Race on Press Pass

Sunday, March 19

3 p.m.: Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Distance: 400 miles (260 laps)
Stages end on Lap 60, Lap 160, Final Stage ends on Lap 260
FOX/PRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $8,725,965
TV: FOX/PRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Race on Press Pass

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
