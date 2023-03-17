Weather impedes Friday qualifying sessions at AMS

HAMPTON, Ga. (March 17, 2023) – Mother Nature got the best of Friday’s afternoon qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway for both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, as the respective sessions were canceled due to rain in the area.

NCTS points leader Zane Smith will start on the pole for Saturday’s Fr8 208 (2 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The subsequent lineup will be set by performance metrics per the NASCAR Rule Book: 15% of a fastest lap time position in the previous series event, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position in the previous series event, 25% of the owner’s final race finish position in the previous event and 35% of the Owner Points position.

Sammy Smith, who won last week’s showdown at Phoenix Raceway, will lead the pack to begin Saturday’s Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 (5 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM).

While Mother Nature won the day Friday, forecasts for Saturday’s slate of on-track action at AMS are much more favorable. Qualifying for the Ambetter Health 400 precedes the doubleheader racing with the Fr8 208 and RAPTOR King of Tough 250 running back-to-back. The weekend culminates with the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday.

About the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19, with intense, door-to-door racing around the historic high banks of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The race weekend also features Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, March 18, 2022. The thrills of the Fr8 208 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race and the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

