Fans arrive at AMS for Ambetter Health 400 weekend

HAMPTON, Ga. (March 16, 2023) – The stage is set.

Atlanta Motor Speedway has opened its infield and campgrounds to fans converging on the speedway for the weekend’s slate of NASCAR action. Hundreds of campers and their RVs have moved into their home for weekend and eagerly await the high-octane thrills that await.

While they await the first competitive laps on track, campers will enjoy amenities around the track like the Park Pavilion and The Gathering Place, which features cornhole and bocce ball courts as well as a dog park. Later this evening hundreds of fans will take advantage of an opportunity to drive their own vehicles on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s high banks during Laps For Charity Presented by Ambetter Health and the Centene Charitable Foundation.

Haulers carrying vehicles and equipment for teams across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series will make their way into the garage areas Friday morning; the first on-track activity is scheduled for 3 p.m. when the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series hits the track for Fr8 208 qualifying.

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is packed full of racing and entertainment, with 858 miles of racing between Saturday’s Fr8 208 and RAPTOR King of Tough 250 doubleheader and Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400. Off the track, fans will enjoy attractions in the AMS Fan Zone and parties on Friday and Saturday night.

Tickets and camping for the Ambetter Health 400 weekend March 17-19 are available now at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX.

About the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19, with intense, door-to-door racing around the historic high banks of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The race weekend also features Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, March 18, 2022. The thrills of the Fr8 208 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race and the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the March 17-19, 2023, Ambetter Health 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

Follow Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Keep track of all of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter, Instagram, and become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Atlanta Motor Speedway mobile app.