Christian Eckes captures Craftsman Truck Series win in overtime finish at Atlanta

Christian Eckes captured the checkered flag in an exciting overtime finish to win the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

It was the second career victory in the series and his first as a driver for Bill McAnally Racing, driving the No. 19 Chevrolet.

Eckes, who drove for ThorSport Racing in 2022, said, “It’s been a tough off-season. I’m driving harder than I ever have. I have a lot to prove. The people know who they are.

“I’m really happy. Thanks to (crew chief) Charles (Denike), everybody on this team. They work so damn hard. This is what makes it all worth it. I’m pumped. It’s going to be a really good year. It’s what I came here and set out to do. I’d be lying if I didn’t say that it’s been a little bit emotional.”

Rev Racing driver, Nick Sanchez, the 2022 ARCA Menards Series champion, finished second, his first top-five in the Truck Series in only three starts. The runner-up finish came after recovering from contact with Corey Heim on Lap 84.

“Our truck was good,” Sanchez said. “It was a little beat up in the back, but the nose was clean, the fenders were intact and we were able to race up front. To know that I can finally finish a race is nice and to be that close. But it makes me want it that much more.”

John H. Nemechek placed third and led a race-high 53 laps. Bayley Currey and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five with Matt DiBenedetto, Chase Purdy, Timmy Hill, Matt Crafton and Jack Wood completing the top 10.

There were seven lead changes among nine drivers and 11 cautions for 58 laps.

Next weekend, the Craftsman Truck Series heads to Circuit of The Americas. You can tune in Saturday, March 25 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM.

Results: