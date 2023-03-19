DAMAGE ENDS DAY EARLY FOR THE No. 93 HARRISON CONTRACTING COMPANY ACURA NSX GT3 EVO 22 AT THE MOBIL 1 TWELVE HOURS OF SEBRING

(Sebring, Fla.) March 18, 2023 — In what looked to be a promising race for the No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo 22 for Racers Edge Motorsports and Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport ended in heartbreak after suffering damage on a restart over seven hours into the 12-hour race. In Friday’s qualifying session, Kyle Marcelli ran an impressive lap to place the Rely on Red No. 93 machine on pole position in GTD for the 71st Running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. As the12-hour event saw the warmest heat of the week, Ashton Harrison, Danny Formal and Marcelli rotated through stints behind the wheel of the NSX to alleviate effects of the Florida heat. A flux of multiple caution periods in a row caused a stack up of cars, and while still in contention for a solid result, the No. 93 fell victim to contact during a restart.

Continuing their pursuit in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup championship, the No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo 22 will take on the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen at Watkins Glen International on June 25, 2023.

No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo 22 DRIVER QUOTES:

Ashton Harrison: “This is just such a super unfortunate way to end the weekend having such strong results in practice and qualifying, with Kyle laying down a monster lap to get the pole in GTD in our Harrison Contracting Acura NSX GT3 Evo. I feel like we were in a really good spot up to that point in the race. We really had a strong car and had a lot of potential and the chance at the podium. There are a lot of things that can happen in a 12-hour race and to that point, we were part of the mix. But then contact from an incident that we just couldn’t avoid took us out of the race altogether. I know the Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti crew will have us ready for our next event. I’m super thankful for all of their hard work this weekend, all of the crew over the wall, our engineers gave us some great strategy, and we really had the opportunity. I’m disappointed we really couldn’t showcase all of that here at Sebring. We’ll be ready to push for the podium at Watkins Glen.”

Kyle Marcelli: “We came into this weekend full of excitement and confidence after such a strong showing at Daytona. We knew we had a strong team, strong car, and strong driver lineup coming into Sebring. The weekend started off great. We were quick in all of the practices, top five every time. And then we snagged the pole and everything was looking good, until it wasn’t. With about four and a half hours left in the race, we just got caught up in some drama during Ashton’s stint. No fault of hers, just really a silly, silly racing incident. A car spun off track a few cars ahead and there was just sort of a stack up that we couldn’t avoid. It was just a freak accident, and you hate to see it. Unfortunately, it put us out of the race. Next up for us is Watkins Glen. We’ve had success in the past there with this car, so we’ll just show up and do what we do best.”

Danny Formal: “Not the result we wanted today at Sebring after an amazing qualifying lap yesterday from Kyle. It’s very unfortunate. We were just keeping the car safe and out of trouble and waiting for the nighttime and the temperatures to drop. This Harrison Contracting Acura NSX GT3 is just so fast when it gets cold out. I did three stints today, so I drove quite a bit. The car was really, really good to drive. The Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti did a fantastic job with the car. I feel so bad for Ashton; there’s nothing she could do in that situation. It’s racing, it happens. And we’ll come back stronger from this and hopefully take our first win at Watkins Glen.”

About Harrison Contracting

Harrison Contracting Company, Inc. (HCC) is a commercial painting and facility maintenance contracting company headquartered in Villa Rica, GA with divisional offices in Florida and Texas. HCC provides repainting/reimaging and facility maintenance services nationwide, and new construction painting across the southeastern US. At HCC, red is more than the company color, its culture. RED stands for Reliable, Experienced, and Diligent, and is the cornerstone for all we do. We are more than just your painter; we are your partner.

Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti is also proudly sponsored by Acura Motorsports and Honda Performance Development (HPD).