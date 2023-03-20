How to Drive Safely at Night

It’s essential to drive safely at all times, but safety becomes a particular concern during the night time.

Without the sun’s light illuminating your path, you need to rely on your car headlights to see the road ahead of you. Your vision is limited, and this makes it harder for you to spot hazards and take immediate action to avoid accidents while you’re driving.

You’ll know from your driving lessons and driving test that there are several different safety measures that you need to take before you set off from a stationary position.

However, your precautions shouldn’t stop there. You should remain vigilant and take the necessary health and safety steps every second you’re behind the wheel.

Here are some key ways to improve your driving safety at night.

Wear Your Glasses if You Need Them

If you’re somebody who only occasionally wears prescription glasses to see more clearly, you might choose not to wear them when you’re driving. However, because your vision is already impaired in the dark, wearing your glasses during night drives is good practice.

You might want to get yourself a pair of night driving glasses that are designed specifically for use behind the wheel at nighttime. You can store them in your vehicle’s glove box, so you’re never stuck without them in times of need.

Avoid Distractions Wherever Possible

Driving while distracted can significantly increase the risk of road traffic collisions, injuries, and even fatalities.

Common distractions include:

Using your mobile phone to text or call people

Adjusting the volume or snog your radio

Listening to loud music

Speaking to a passenger while driving

Being distracted slows down your reactions and makes you less able to avoid hazards and collisions. Remember that it only takes a split second for an accident to occur, but it could make the difference between life and death.

In most areas, driving with distractions is against the law. You could face criminal charges and a hefty fine if you’re caught using your phone while behind the wheel (unless your vehicle is stationary and the engine is turned off).

Take Well-Known and Well-Lit Routes

Driving at night can be disorienting. It’s easy to miss your turn or fail to see a stop sign because your vision is limited to as far as your car’s headlights.

Following routes that you’re familiar with will reduce the chances of your missing your turn or failing to see a road sign. It also minimizes the risk of you getting lost and having to pull over on a dark road, which is a safety risk in and of itself. Driving on familiar roads puts your mind at ease and gives you more confidence too!

You should also stick to routes that are well-lit. Follow the main roads and drive within busy areas where businesses are open 24/7 as much as possible, so you can see where you’re going.