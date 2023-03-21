Josh Bilicki Makes His 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Debut with Live Fast Motorsports

Josh Bilicki will take on the Cup Series this week at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas with Live Fast Motorsports.

Mooresville, NC (March 20, 2023) – Josh Bilicki will be piloting the #78 Chevy Camaro in his first 2023 Cup Series race this weekend at Circuit of the Americas. Bilicki will be supported by Zeigler Auto Group and LoJack.

“I’m so excited to get behind the wheel of the No. 78 Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet Camaro this weekend with Team Live Fast. COTA is a fun track and fits my background of road racing”, Bilicki said. “We had a good run here last season so I look forward to carrying that momentum over and having a good finish for the 78 team.”

This race will be one of many that Josh Bilicki will have the opportunity to drive under Live Fast Motorsports.

“We’re looking forward to having Josh debut his 2023 Cup Season at COTA,” Co-owner Matt Tifft said. “This is a big race for NASCAR and we feel Josh is the perfect candidate to pilot the #78”.

Tune in on March 26,2023 at 3:30PM EST for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on FS1.

About Live Fast Motorsports

Live Fast Motorsports is a single-car Chevrolet Camaro team based in Mooresville, NC., competing in the NASCAR Cup Series under the No. 78. The team is co-owned by B.J. McLeod and Matt Tifft. B.J. McLeod also serves as the team’s driver. Jessica McLeod, CEO of Live Fast Motorsports, gives a progressive outlook in breaking down barriers in the sport of NASCAR and inspiring opportunities for women in the sport for generations to come.

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000- square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,300 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Recently, Zeigler Auto Group came in at no. six in the nation for work-life balance–according to a study conducted by the Glassdoor Economic Research Center. Zeigler was the only automotive company to make the top-10 list.