Michael McDowell and No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/PEAK Team Circuit of the Americas Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team will race the Love’s Travel Stops/PEAK scheme this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). PEAK Performance returns to the Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang to promote their exclusive line of PEAK products available at the over 600 Love’s Travel Stops across the country.

PEAK is a leader in automotive and heavy-duty products ranging from PEAK Global Antifreeze, Final Charge, PEAK Windshield Wash, and BlueDEF Diesel Exhaust Fluid. All products can be found at Love’s Travel Stops.

Sunday’s race will be the first road course race of the season. The 68-lap race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

COMPETITION NOTES:

McDowell has finishes of seventh and 13th at the track located just outside the city of Austin, Texas and has led three laps at the facility.

The team is racing chassis number 25 this weekend. It’s the first time the team has raced it this season.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“I’m looking forward to COTA with Michael. This will be our first road course together and I’m excited because I know what Michael and our team can do together. We should be up front and can contend for a great finish on Sunday.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“COTA is a world-class facility and I want to get a win there. I’ve spent my time in the simulator preparing for this weekend, but it helps to have practice on Friday. Any track time helps us.

“It’s always fun to race the iconic PEAK logo on our Love’s Travel Stops Ford. It’s a brand that is known in motorsports all around the world and everyone knows it and trusts it. For fans, it’s great, they can go to Love’s Travel Stops and get all their PEAK products.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.