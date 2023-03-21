Robin Larsson Wins Inaugural Group E Championship at Nitro Rallycross 2022/23 Finale

DREYER & REINBOLD TEAMMATES FRASER McCONNELL AND ANDREAS BAKKERUD COMPLETE PODIUM SWEEP OF BOTH THE LA FINAL AND CHAMPIONSHIP TABLE

Nitro RX to Kick Off its 2023/24 Season June 16-17 at Visions Off-Road; Tickets On-Sale Now

(Los Angeles, CA / Tuesday March 21, 2023) Nitro Rallycross wrapped up its inaugural global season this weekend in thrilling fashion at Los Angeles’ iconic Glen Helen Raceway. Following a triple shot of fiercely contended finals, with three different drivers winning each round, Robin Larsson (SWE) clinched the series title on Sunday. He also had the honor of hoisting the new Ken Block Championship trophy, which was presented by Lucy Block and the Block family.

After winning under the lights on Friday night’s opener, Larsson’s Dreyer Reinbold Racing (DRR)/JC teammate Andreas Bakkerud (NOR) came in third on Sunday, earning second place in the season standings. Keeping it in the DRR family, rising star Fraser McConnell (JAM) finished second on Sunday and took third in the championship.

Larsson had built a strong series lead going into the LA finale, with two victories and six podiums across the season’s first seven rounds. But Larsson went cold during the first two races this weekend, uncharacteristically finishing last on Friday and off the podium in fourth on Saturday.

Sunday though, it was a very different story. Larsson reasserted himself with a Top Qualifier win, then in a tight semifinal battle, beat Travis Pastrana (USA). In the final, Larsson launched from row two, quickly passing McConnell and then – with his trademark precision and tenacity – worked his way through the field to take the checkered flag and seal the Group E championship.

Afterwards, Larsson said: “This feels really good. It’s special. My prior wins were in Europe. But here, we have top guys from all over the world. It’s so competitive. With five different winners throughout the series, you never knew going into each race who was going to win it. You had to be at your best and take advantage of every chance you got. That’s what I like.”

Bakkerud said: “Big up to Robin. All season long, he has been Mr. Consistent. It shows his attitude and commitment… Of course, I would’ve loved to have been the one lifting the trophy. But I’m just immensely proud of him and the whole team.”

Sunday brought McConnell full circle. He scored the first major rallycross victory of his career at Nitro RX’s prior Glen Helen stop in October, then in the finale capped off his breakout year by securing his third-place series finish.

McConnell said: “This is incredible. I still consider myself quite new to this sport, and coming from Jamaica, nothing in rallycross exists to this scale. So, I’m looking to push the sport back home… To be able represent my country on a stage as big as Nitro RX is an incredible feeling. It’s an honor every time I go out on the track.”

Regarding the debut of Group E’s revolutionary all-electric FC1-X, McConnell added, “The sky is the limit with it, and I think we have a great thing going.”

Group E Final (Round 10 – Los Angeles):

Position Car # Name Nation Team 1 4 Robin Larsson SWE RX Cartel / DRR JC 2 35 Fraser McConnell JAM DRR 3 13 Andreas Bakkerud NOR RX Cartell / DRR JC 4 16 Oliver Eriksson SWE OMSE 5 71 Benito Guerra MEX OMSE 6 199 Travis Pastrana USA Vermont SportsCar 7 21 Conner Martell USA Vermont SportsCar 8 23 Kevin Eriksson SWE OMSE

Group E 2022/23 Driver Championship Results:

Pos. Car # Name Nat. Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Total 1 4 Robin Larsson SWE DRR JC/RX Cartel 58(1) 49(2) 54(2) 47(2) 35 (5) 56 (1) 45 (3) 26 (8) 36 (4) 58 (1) 403 2 13 Andreas Bakkerud NOR DRR JC / RX Cartel 49(2) 56(1) 35(4) 45(3) 45 (3) 24 (8) 32 (7) 53 (1) 45 (3) 43 (5) 371 3 35 Fraser McConnell JAM DRR 36(4) 36(4) 42(3) 58(1) 29 (6) 32 (6) 43(4) 54 (2) 21 (9) 47 (2) 348 4 199 Travis Pastrana USA Vermont SportsCar 29(7) 21 (9) 53(1) 1 (8) 58 (1) 35 (5) 24 (8) 35 (6) 58 (1) 38 (6) 330 5 16 Oliver Eriksson SWE OMSE 30(6) 31(8) 26 (8) 35(6) 36 (4) 54 (2) 53 (1) 36 (4) 27 (7) 38 (4) 313 6 21 Conner Martell USA Vermont SportsCar 18 (10) 32(6) 27(7) 27(7) 47 (2) 18 (10) 29 (6) 27 (7) 32 (5) 29 (7) 250 7 23 Kevin Eriksson SWE OMSE – – 6(10) 35(5) 24 (8) 36 (4) 47 (2) 16 (5) 52 (2) 29 (8) 245 8 42 Oliver Bennett GBR XITE Energy Racing 21(9) 17 (10) 33(5) 36(4) 26 (9) 26 (7) 33 (5) 1 (9) 24 (8) 21 (9) 220 9 62 Kris Meeke GBR XITE Energy Racing 29(8) 26(7) – – 27 (7) 43 (3) 21 (9) – – – 146 10 12 Timo Scheider DEU XITE Energy Racing – – – – – – – 43 (3) 32 (6) 18 (10) 93 11 52 Ole Christian Veiby NOR JC 32(5) 32(5) – – – – – – – – 64 12 68 Niclas Gronholm FIN OMSE 42(3) 15(11) – – – – – – – – 57 13 3 Johan Kirstoffersson SWE DRR JC – 43(3) – – – – – – – – 43 14 9 Chase Elliott USA OMSE – – – – 17 (10) 20 (9) – – – – 34 15 2 Austin Cindric USA OMSE – – – – 17 (10) 14 (11) – – – – 31 16 15 Andrew Carlson USA DRR – – 30(6) – – – – – – – 30 17 22 Jenson Button GBR XITE Energy Racing – – 21(9) – – – – – – – 21 18 71 Benito Guerra MEX OMSE – – – – – – – – 0 (10) 0 (5) 0

Previously on Saturday, DRR JC clinched the first Group E Teams Championship. Thanks to Larsson and Bakkerud dominating the podium, DRR JC surpassed their nearest competitor, OMSE, by nearly 200 points.

Group E 2022/23 Teams Championship Results:

Pos. # of Cars Team Name 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Total 1 5 DRR JC 107 105 89 92 80 80 77 79 81 101 891 2 2 OMSE 72 46 32 70 60 90 100 52 79 67 668 3 3 Vermont SportsCar 47 53 80 28 105 53 53 62 90 67 638 4 1 DRR 68 79 72 58 29 32 43 54 20 47 502 5 4 XITE Energy Racing 50 43 54 36 53 69 54 44 56 39 498

In NRX NEXT, Nitro RX’s developmental class, a world title was also on the line Sunday, with European NEXT winner Tommi Hallman (FIN) vying with North American NEXT champion Casper Jansson (SWE) for the top prize. In the end, Hallman completed a sweep of the weekend, winning both the qualifier on Saturday and then Sunday’s final to take the championship while Jansson came in second. Simon Olofsson (SWE), no stranger to the NEXT podium himself this season, finished third in Sunday’s final and Lane Vacala (USA) placed third in the championship standings.

NRX Next World Final:

Finish Car # Name Nation Team 1 87 Tommi Hallman FIN Team Faren 2 36 Casper Jansson SWE OMSE 3 52 Simon Olofsson SWE STS RX 4 55 Lane Vacala USA BAK 40 Motorsport 5 99 Eric Gordon USA BAK 40 Motorsport 6 44 Jimmy Henderson USA BAK 40 Motorsport

NRX Next World Championship Final Standings:

Finish Car # Name Nation Team Rd 1 Rd 2 Total 1 87 Tommi Hallman FIN 63 (1) 66(1) 129 2 36 Casper Jansson SWE 62 (2) 59 (2) 121 3 55 Lane Vacala USA DRR 51 (3) 45 (4) 96 4 44 Jimmy Henderson USA BAK 40 Motorsport 44 (5) 42 (6) 86 5 99 Eric Gordon USA BAK 40 Motorsport 41 (4) 40 (5) 81 6 52 Simon Olofsson SWE 10 (6) 48 (3) 58

Throughout the season, the Side-By-Sides special class has been a fan favorite, drawing star drivers like Brian Deegan, Robbie Maddison and BJ Baldwin while deepening Nitro RX’s ties to both action sports and off-road racing. This weekend’s field maintained that high caliber, with UTV and off-road pros Amanda Sorensen (USA), Sara Price (USA) and Scottie Lawrence (USA) competing.

On Sunday, young phenom Gregoire Michaud (CAN) scored his third consecutive finals victory and eighth straight podium to clinch the series title. Lawrence and Price finished second and third in the final, while 13-year-old Ben Maier (USA) added more fuel to the SxS youth movement, taking second place in the series standings. Olympian and action sports star Leticia Bufoni (USA) earned third place on the championship table.

Side-By-Sides Final (Round 8):

Finish Car # Name Nation 1 27 Gregoire Michaud CAN 2 77 Scottie Lawrence USA 3 78 Sara Price USA 4 11 Amanda Sorensen USA 5 13 Leticia Bufoni USA 6 67 Ben Maier USA

Side-By-Sides 2022/23 Championship Results:

Pos. No. Name NAT 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Total 1 27 Gregorie Michaud CAN 58 (2) 58 (3) 56 (3) 59 (2) 61 (2) 66 (1) 66 (1) 66 (1) 490 2 67 Ben Maier USA 41 (4) 53 (2) 40 (4) 53 (3) 33 (8) 57 (2) 51 (3) 17 (6) 345 3 13 Leticia Bufoni USA 30 (7) 36 (6) 28 (8) 25 (8) 32 (6) 31 (7) 40 (5) 41 (5) 263 4 199 Travis Pastrana USA 56 (3) 64 (1) 59 (2) 64 (1) – – – – 243 5 38 Brian Deegan USA 66 (1) 47 (4) 65 (1) 40 (7) – – – – 218 6 49 Robin Shute GBR 6 (8) 0 (8) 42 (5) 42 (4) 44 (5) 55 (3) – – 189 7 77 Scottie Lawrence USA – – – – 65 (1) 5 (9) 57 (2) 60 (2) 187 8 57 Lia Block USA – – 30 (7) 36 (5) 31 (7) 43 (5) – – 140 9 11 Amanda Sorensen USA – – – – 50 (3) – 41 (6) 44 (4) 135 10 78 Sara Price USA – – – – – – 45 (4) 54 (3) 99 11 97 BJ Baldwin USA – – – – 39 (4) 40 (4) – – 79 12 922 Robbie Maddison AUS 34 (6) 42 (5) – – – – – – 76 13 188 Terry Madden USA 41 (5) 30 (7) – – – – – – 71 14 111 Jeff Matiasevich USA – – 35 (8) 36 (6) – – – – 71 15 22 Demi Bagby USA – – – – 20 (9) 24 (8) 0(7) – 44 16 11 Jim York USA- – – – – – – 34 (6) – 34

Event partners for Nitro RX’s 2022/23 season finale include A SHOC Energy, Yokohama Tire, Smirnoff Ice, O’Reilly Auto Parts, myenergi, and Insta360.

Up Next:

Fans will not have to wait long to get their first taste of Nitro RX’s 2023/24 season: Nitro RX will headline Visions Off-Road 2023 at MidAmerica Outdoors in Jay, Oklahoma on June 16-17.

In addition to hosting to the first stop of Nitro RX 2023/24, fans can see Nitro Circus shows, the biggest off-road racing series in motorport – from the new Truck Championship Series to Ultra4 USA endurance to MAO Racing short course – and more.

On top of that, live shows and entertainment every day will provide all kinds of fun and adventure for the whole family. Plan a summer vacation your family will never forget at the biggest and best Visions Off-Road event yet.

Visions Off-Road 2023 tickets and camping reservations are available now at visionsoffroad.com.

