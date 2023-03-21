Zane Smith and No. 38 Speedco/PEAK Ford Team Circuit of the Americas Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

The Front Row Motorsports (FRM) NASCAR CRAFTSMAN truck team will look to extend their Circuit of the Americas (COTA) undefeated streak this weekend with Speedco and PEAK on the No. 38 Ford F-150.

﻿The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series has visited COTA twice with FRM taking the checkered flag both times. Todd Gilliland took the win in 2021 with Zane Smith winning last year. FRM has led 19 total laps on the 3.4-mile road course the past two seasons with both wins coming in dramatic fashion. Gilliland came from the back under wet conditions in 2021 and Smith won after passing three trucks in one turn with two laps left last year.

Speedco was riding with Smith when the team won last season and will now welcome PEAK to the No. 38 Ford F-150 for Saturday’s race.

The 42-lap race will be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

COMPETITION NOTES:

The team will bring the winning chassis from last season back to COTA for Saturday’s race.

Smith and the Speedco/PEAK team are looking to rebound from a 20th-place finish last weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. They are fifth in the regular season points standing coming into COTA.

CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON:

“We’re going to bring the same chassis. We’ve gone through the truck again and built it back up. We expect it to be fast and we’ll let Zane do the rest.”

DRIVER ZANE SMITH:

“Atlanta didn’t go as we wanted at the end, but we had speed. We’ve still had a good start to this season and now it’s time to rebound at COTA. Last year was a lot of fun and want to repeat it and keep this streak going.

“It’s cool to see Speedco and PEAK back on the truck together. We’ve just had a lot of success with Speedco on the truck and it’d be cool to get a win with PEAK.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.