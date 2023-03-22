Blue Buffalo™ Joins the JTG Daugherty Racing Pack at COTA and Pocono

Blue Buffalo sponsors DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his No. 47 Kroger Camaro Team.

HARRISBURG, N.C. (March 22, 2023) – JTG Daugherty Racing is teaming up with Blue Buffalo to celebrate the special role that pets play in our families. On Sunday, March 26 and again on July 23, the Blue Buffalo brand will be represented on the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing car.

Blue Buffalo is the country’s #1 natural pet food and is fueled by its mission to love, feed and treat all pets like family, making it a great partner for JTG Daugherty Racing and driver and pet parent, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

“Blue Buffalo is thrilled to sponsor JTG Daugherty Racing as a co-primary partner as we deliver value to shoppers through the Kroger Racing program. Ricky is both an incredible driver and a dedicated pet parent, which makes him the perfect driver to represent BLUE and Kroger at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA),” said Rob Branham, National Sales Director at Blue Buffalo.

It’s obvious Stenhouse Jr. and his family have a special place in their hearts for animals. The Olive Branch, Mississippi native and his wife Madyson own Slide Job Ranch, which is home to a variety of four-legged family members and their beautiful Goldendoodle, Ruby. On February 19th of this year, the wavy-haired fur baby made her first appearance in Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway.

”Yeah, we had Ruby in Victory Lane and that was special,” said the 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Stenhouse Jr. “Madyson and I love animals and we know how important it is to have natural ingredients for your pets because they are a part of your family and you want them to live happy, healthy lives. We’re excited to have Blue Buffalo join JTG Daugherty Racing at COTA.”

Live coverage of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 26 starts at 3:30 PM ET on FOX, PRN and SIRIUSXM Satellite NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90). Then on Sunday, July 23 tune into USA, MRN and SiriusXM live from Pocono Raceway at 2:30 PM ET.

About Blue Buffalo:

Blue Buffalo, the country’s #1 natural pet food, started with a promise made to a lovable Airedale named Blue who struggled with cancer, #1 disease-related killer of dogs and cats. His family, the Bishops, wanted to feed him the best food possible, so they searched for food with high-quality ingredients, but decided to create something even better – natural pet food for dogs and cats with nutritious ingredients, real meat first, and some of the highest standards in the industry. Since Day 1, BLUE’s team of veterinarians and animal nutritionists have carefully selected high-quality, natural ingredients and upheld its True BLUE Promise to dog and cat pet parents – real meat as the first ingredient with NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives. The result is a portfolio of high-quality, natural food and treats that both dogs and cats love. This simple idea: “Love them like family. Feed them like family.” lives on today in every Blue Buffalo recipe.

About JTG Daugherty Racing:

JTG Daugherty Racing has been competing in NASCAR for 29 years and is owned by husband and wife Tad Geschickter and Jodi Geschickter, Gordon Smith and five-time NBA All-Star/NBC analyst Brad Daugherty. On Sunday, February 19th their team won the iconic Daytona 500 with Olive Branch, Mississippi native Ricky Stenhouse Jr and his No. 47 Kroger/Cottonelle Camaro at Daytona International Speedway. The memorable win is the 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION’s third NASCAR Cup Series victory and the team’s second win in the premier series. The team is fully committed and strategically planning to officially secure a coveted spot in the NASCAR Playoffs, which kicks off at Darlington Raceway on September 3rd, 2023 with the Round of 16.