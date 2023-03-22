Ross Chastain – XPEL 225 Race Advance

XPEL 225 | Circuit of the Americas (42 Laps / 143.22 Miles)

Saturday, March 24 | Austin, Texas | 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain (Alva, Florida) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

The No. 41 Truck Last Week at Atlanta: In Bayley Currey’s first start of the season in the Craftsman Truck Series, he captured his first career top-five and moved the No. 41 Silverado into 14th-place in the Owner Standings.

Chastain at Circuit of the Americas: Though Chastain doesn’t have a Craftsman Truck Series start at COTA, he secured his first career Cup Series win at the track last year. Chastain has an average finish of 2.5 at the 3.4-mile track in the Cup Series, tied for best in the series.

Chastain on Returning to Site of First Cup Series Win: “It’s awesome to get to do this with Worldwide Express and everyone at Niece Motorsports. I’ve never been able to race for Al in Austin in his hometown before, so it’s really special. Last year’s Cup Series win was a lifelong dream and I’m pumped to try to do it again in the Truck Series.”

On the Truck: Chastain’s No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.