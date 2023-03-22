Search
Weekend schedule for Circuit of the Americas

By Angela Campbell
Green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

This weekend all three NASCAR national series head to Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for a full schedule of on-track activity. The 20-turn, 3.41-mile road course track presents a unique challenge for all of the competitors. As an added bonus, Formula One champions Jenson Button and Kimi Räikkönen, along with IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar champion Jordan Taylor, will join the Cup Series regulars on Sunday in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

GRAMMY® Award-winner Darius Rucker will be the honorary starter and also perform in a pre-race concert before the Cup Series race Sunday afternoon.

Notes:
Kaulig Racing’s A.J. Allmendinger will be making his 400th career Cup Series career start this weekend.
Ross Chastain is the defending Cup Series race winner. AJ Allmendinger won the Xfinity Series event last year and Zane Smith was victorious in the Truck Series at COTA in 2022.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 24

2:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – No TV
4:30 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – No TV
5 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – No TV
Post Truck Series Qualifying – Watch live on Press Pass
6:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – FS1
7 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS1
Post Xfinity Series Qualifying – Watch live on Press Pass

Saturday, March 25

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

1:30 p.m.: CRAFTSMAN Truck Series XPEL 225
Distance: 143.22 miles (42 Laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 12, Stage 2 ends on Lap 26, final Stage ends on Lap 42
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $740,517
Post Truck Series Race: Watch live on Press Pass

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 presented by USA Today
Distance: 156.86 miles (46 Laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 14, Stage 2 ends on Lap 30, Final Stage ends on Lap 46
FS1/PRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $1,695,270
Post Xfinity Series Race: Watch live on Press Pass

Sunday, March 26

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Distance: 231.88 miles (68 laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 15, Stage 2 ends on Lap 30, Final Stage ends on Lap 68
FOX/PRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $9,294,829
Post Cup Series Race: Watch live on Press Pass

