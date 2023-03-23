Major Developments On and Off the Track Keep TPC Racing Busy Heading Into This Weekend’s Season-Opening Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Doubleheader at Sebring

TPC Constructing New Headquarters Operation in Hometown of Jessup, Maryland

Sebastian Moreno Returns to TPC Racing as Full-Season Driver Coach

Reigning 992 Masters Class Champion Driver David William Back for Full-Season Campaign in TPC Racing No. 237 Mission BBQ Porsche 911 GT3 Cup; Shaun McKaigue Returns to TPC Racing for the Majority of 991 Championship Driving TPC Racing No. 134 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

Monoflo International Debuts at Sebring with TPC Racing with Drivers Tillman Schmid and Evan Hinkle Sharing the No. 77 Porsche 718 GT4 Clubsport in the Sprint Challenge Cayman Class

SEBRING, Florida (March 23, 2023) – Major developments on and off the race track have TPC Racing both busy and well-prepared for this weekend’s season-opening Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama season-opening doubleheader at Sebring International Raceway. The Maryland-based TPC Racing team has participated in the first two Porsche Sprint Challenge seasons and looks forward to the biggest year of competition to date for the growing championship in 2023.

In addition to prepping for its multi-car Porsche Sprint Challenge effort the last few months, TPC Racing has broken ground and began construction of a new team headquarters facility and race shop in its hometown of Jessup, Maryland. The new facility will house both the race and championship winning TPC Racing operation as well as its sister corporation, DSC Sport, which is an industry leader in active and advance digital suspension technology for the street and track.

“It has been really, really exciting,” said Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations. “Just before Christmas we were able to break ground on our new, state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot facility we are building for TPC Racing and DSC Sport. It has been a lot of work, but it is all coming together, and it is great to finally see, even in the preliminary stages right now. It will be quite the project once it is finished.”

Plans presently call for move-in to the completed and built-out facility, which is only two miles away from TPC’s current location, in the final quarter of 2023.

In other TPC Racing news, familiar team colleague Sebastian Moreno returns to TPC Racing this season as driver coach after working with the team and its drivers in 2020. In addition to driver coaching experience, Moreno is a former Formula BMW driver and has extensive experience in Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil.

Moreno works this weekend with TPC’s trio of entries that includes a Porsche in each of the Sprint Challenge North America’s three classes.

David Williams returns for his second full-season of Sprint Challenge competition after securing last year’s 992 Masters Class title and overall championship runner-up honors in his No. 237 Mission BBQ Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

Williams earned last year’s Masters title and overall championship runner-up honors in his first season of racing with TPC since 2015. He was a model of consistency throughout the year and wrapped up his season-long honors at the 2022 finale at Circuit of The Americas (COTA)with a typically strong pair of fourth-place finishes.

TPC Racing also welcomes a debuting full-season entry to the team in 2023 in a new partnership with Henning Rader and Monoflo International. The TPC Racing-prepared No. 77 Monoflo International Cayman GT4 Clubsport will be shared by Tillman Schmid and Evan Hinkle who will split driving duties throughout the season in the Porsche Sprint Challenge Cayman class.

The Monoflo International team, and drivers Schmid and Hinkle, bring a solid resume of recent sports car racing experience with them in the first year with TPC Racing. Harris Levitas is also currently discussing a second Cayman-class entry with an additional competitor at select races in 2023.

Another returning TPC Racing driver ending 2022 on a high note at COTA was Shaun McKaigue, who secured a season-best ninth-place finish on Saturday before improving to eighth Sunday in the last race of the year in Texas. The top-10 results were earned in what was just the third race weekend of the season for McKaigue in his No. 134 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. He returns with TPC this year for the Sebring opener and the majority of the season’s race.

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.