POPULAR BMS FAN ZONE TO PROVIDE PLENTY OF HIGH-ENERGY ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONS DURING FOOD CITY DIRT RACE WEEKEND

Highlights include the BMS Race Day Revival at the Food City Fan Zone Stage, Interactive Kids Zone, Globe of Death, Axe Throwing station,

NASCAR race simulators, a Mechanical Bull, BMX Stunt Team performances, driver interviews, music, and so much more

BRISTOL, Tenn. (March 23, 2023) — Guests who attend the NASCAR Food City Dirt Race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, April 7-9, will find an abundance of entertainment options in the BMS Fan Zone, located at BMS Entrance 1 (North) near the famed Bristol tower and It’s Bristol Baby monument.

The BMS Fan Zone includes a wide wonderland of shows, activities and attractions, including the return of the extreme Globe of Death, NASCAR race simulators, a hard-bucking Mechanical Bull, BMS Freestyle bikes, an Axe Throwing station, the BMS Kid Zone and the ultra-popular Food City Fan Zone Stage.

One of the main attractions in the BMS Fan Zone is the Food City Fan Zone Stage, with Trackside Live segments hosted by Alex Weaver. The Food City Fan Zone Stage will provide guests with music, driver and celebrity appearances, games, SCC auctions, driver Q&A chats, prizes and so much fun.

Among the scheduled activities include stage appearances throughout the weekend by NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series drivers, along with other special guests and entertainers. The WJHL TV-11 Daytime Tri-Cities tandem of Amy Lynn and Chris McIntosh will get things going on Friday when they host their show live from the stage at 9 a.m. One of the main stage highlights of the weekend will be Saturday’s BMS Race Day Revival at 2:30 p.m. with hosts Kenny Wallace and John Roberts. That duo will be joined during their show by spicy host Jose Castillo, FOX NASCAR personality Kaitlyn Vincie and other special guests for fun interviews and high jinks.

On Saturday night, ‘80s Tribute Band Spank! will perform following the checkered flag of the WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race on Dirt. A list of drivers who are scheduled to appear on stage is listed below.

Among the popular attractions in the BMS Fan Zone will be the return of the high-soaring BMX Freestyle team, who will wow the crowd with their daredevil skills in shows throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. The amazing extreme Globe of Death will thrill guests over the weekend as the stunt riders perform inside an oval steel cage. Guests can channel their inner lumberjack at the Axe Throwing station, try to last 8 seconds on a surly mechanical bull and jump inside a racing simulator to test their race driving skills.

The BMS chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities will host live auctions from the Food City Fan Zone Stage on both Saturday (3 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.)

Children also will be able to have tons of fun at the BMS Kid Zone, where there will be Easter activities on Sunday; several mascot appearances including BMS’s popular Bump and Run and on Sunday a special appearance by the Easter Bunny; a cornhole game area; coloring stations; an inflatable bounce house; euro bungie; photo opportunities and much more. The BMS Kid Zone is open Friday through Sunday in the BMS Fan Zone.

Schedules for both the BMS Fan Zone and the Food City Fan Zone Stage are below. Please visit Bristol Motor Speedway’s website for schedule updates.

Friday, April 7

9 a.m. Daytime Tri-Cities live with Amy Lynn and Chris McIntosh

Noon-4 p.m. Axe Throwing

Noon-4 p.m. Race Simulator

Noon-4 p.m. Mechanical Bull

Noon-4 p.m. Kids Zone

Noon-4 p.m. Food City Fan Zone Stage

2:30 p.m. Matt DiBenedetto

3 p.m. Tyler Ankrum

3:15 p.m. Lawless Alan and Carson Hocevar

3:45 p.m. Nick Sanchez

4 p.m. Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, Daniel Dye

4:30 p.m. Richard Petty and PVA announcement

5 p.m. NASCAR practice sessions to air on big screen TV

Saturday, April 8

Noon-4 p.m. Axe Throwing

Noon-4 p.m. Race Simulator

Noon-4 p.m. Mechanical Bull

Noon-4 p.m. Kids Zone

Noon-4 p.m. Food City Fan Zone Stage

1:45 p.m. Navy Ceremonial Guard

2 p.m. Navy Band

2 p.m. Globe of Death exhibition (round 1)

2:15 p.m. BMX Freestyle Team exhibition (round 1)

3 p.m. SCC live auction

3:45 p.m. Tyler Reddick interview with host Alex Weaver

4 p.m. Justin Haley interview with Alex Weaver

4 p.m. Globe of Death exhibition (round 2)

4:15 p.m. BMX Freestyle Team exhibition (round 2)

10 p.m. ‘80s Tribute Band Spank! post-race concert

Sunday, April 9

Noon-4 p.m. Axe Throwing

Noon-4 p.m. Race Simulator

Noon-4 p.m. Mechanical Bull

Noon-4 p.m. Kid Zone

Noon-4 p.m. Food City Fan Zone Stage

12:30 p.m. Moonshiners Mark & Digger

1 p.m. Chase Briscoe

1:15 p.m. Navy Ceremonial Guard

1:30 p.m. Navy Band

2 p.m. SCC live auction

2 p.m. Globe of Death exhibition (round 1)

2:15 p.m. BMX Freestyle Team exhibition (round 1)

2:30 p.m. Race Day Revival with Kenny Wallace/John Roberts

2:30 p.m. Corey LaJoie and Marcus Smith

3 p.m. Christopher Bell

3:15 p.m. Kyle Larson

3:30 p.m. Austin Dillon

3:45 p.m. Kyle Busch

4 p.m. BMS Easter Celebration on Fan Zone big screen TV

4 p.m. Globe of Death exhibition (round 2)

4:15 p.m. BMX Freestyle Team exhibition (round 2)

The Bristol race weekend is highlighted by the NASCAR Cup Series returning to its roots with the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday evening, April 9 (7 p.m., FOX and PRN Radio). The WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race on Dirt will see the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series take to the clay-covered track on Saturday (8 p.m., FS1 and MRN Radio) and will be preceded by Bush’s Beans Qualifying, which offers four heat races to set the starting lineups in each series. On Friday, teams in both the Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series will be able to fine-tune their machines during Bush’s Beans Practice Day.

In addition to cheering on their favorite drivers during the weekend and enjoying the Easter Celebration, Bristol Motor Speedway fans will definitely want to take advantage of so many activities to make a complete weekend of family fun. There will be great video entertainment provided by Colossus TV, the world’s largest center-hung video screen, premium VIP experiences like the Super Fan Suites, tailgating, a visit to the BMS Kids Zone, BMS Fan Zone and Fan Midway, on-site camping, concerts and other entertainment at the Food City Fan Zone Stage like the Race Day Revival with Kenny Wallace and John Roberts, great food and beverages in the concession stands throughout the property, and so much more.

To purchase tickets for the Food City Dirt Race, WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race on Dirt and Bush’s Beans Qualifying, please visit the BMS website, or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Forged amid the scenic mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line, Bristol Motor Speedway is The Last Great Colosseum, a versatile multi-use venue that hosts major auto races, football games, concerts and many other captivating events. The facility features a 0.533-mile concrete oval race track with 28-degree corner banking and 650-feet straightaways that offers racing in several NASCAR touring series, highlighted by two major Cup Series weekends each year. In 2020, the track also served as host of the prestigious NASCAR All-Star Race, and in 2021 began converting to a temporary dirt track each spring to take the Cup Series back to its racing roots. While at the track, fans are offered a unique viewing experience courtesy of Colossus TV, the world’s largest outdoor center-hung four-sided video screen with a 540,000-watt audio system. The adjacent quarter-mile dragstrip, Bristol Dragway, offers more than 50 events annually, including the marquee NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. The Thunder Valley Amphitheatre presented by Ballad Health transforms Bristol Dragway into a premier outdoor concert venue for the world’s greatest music performers. Three football games have kicked-off inside the oval, most notably the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol, where border rivals the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech met before an NCAA-record crowd of 156,990. In existence since 1961, Bristol Motor Speedway was purchased in 1996 by Speedway Motorsports, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States.