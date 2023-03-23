Road America Partners With Plymouth Dirt Track for Winged Sprint Car Event Before the NASCAR XFINITY Series Race

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., March 23, 2023 – A special Friday night winged sprint car doubleheader returns on July 28 as the Road America Challenge returns to the Plymouth Dirt Track featuring the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series to kick off the NASCAR XFINITY Series weekend July 27-29. Located just five miles from Road America at Sheboygan County Fair Park, the 1/3-mile Plymouth Dirt Track will have shuttles to transport fans to-and-from Road America. Adult ticket prices are only $30, and kids 7-11 get in for $11. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. The pit gates open at 2 p.m., and the spectator gates open at 4:30 p.m. Qualifying begins at 6:30 p.m., and racing begins at 7 p.m. Advance ticket buyers will not need to stop at the Will Call window to pick up their tickets. They will be able to present a barcode for each ticket they purchase via email or the tickets section of the MyRacePass app. The gate will open to advance ticket buyers before race day ticket buyers, so not only will advance ticket buyers have a seat but the opportunity to pick their seat. Additional event details, including ticket purchase information, is available at this link:

The regional Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series will feature some of the best sprint car teams in the Midwest and along with a few NASCAR series stars, and more drivers are expected to round out the list as the event draws closer. The Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series is widely known as one of the most respected regional series in the country, and in recent years NASCAR Cup stars Tony Stewart, Kasey Kahne, and Kyle Larson have all revisited their sprint car roots and raced to IRA Sprint Car Victory Lane, with Stewart and Larson both notching wins at Plymouth. Chase Briscoe even joined the entrant roster for the last two years. An entire field of 900 horsepower Bumper to Bumper IRA winged outlaws is also expected. Plus, a significant entry list of PDTR/MSA 360 winged sprints will make up an incredible sprint car doubleheader evening.

The NASCAR XFINITY Series weekend will be jammed with on-track, and off-track action as the Porsche Carrera Cup, OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Challenge, and GRIDLIFE will also be on the schedule. There will also be open karting and Super Moto at the Briggs & Stratton Motorplex.

Bring the entire family to Road America to celebrate the weekend! Kids 16 and under get free general admission to all Road America season racing events with a paying adult at the gate. Ticket prices vary by day, starting at just $30! Make it a weekend of affordable fun by camping on-site on one of Road America’s 1,000+ campsites. Event details, ticket pricing, and camping information can be found at www.roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223. Racing runs rain or shine.

