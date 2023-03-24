NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes: Circuit of the Americas

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes

Event: XPEL 225

Date: Saturday, March 25

Venue: Circuit of the Americas (COTA)

Location: Austin, Texas

Track Description: 3.41 mile(s), Road Course

Race: 143.22 miles / 42 Laps

Crossroads of North America Details … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) start at the Circuit of the Americas. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is heading to the Austin, Texas-facility for the third time in its history. Wright made his series track debut at the Circuit of the Americas, the only current FIA-certified Grade 1 track in the United States, on March 26, 2022, where he posted a season-best finish of 15th-place.

Wright has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at the Circuit of the Americas. In 2021 with Sam Hunt Racing, he qualified in the 36thplace and finished in the 32nd-place due to a mechanical failure.

Road Course Stats: In four NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts on a road course, the Pittsburgh, Pa., – native recorded an average finish of 22.8. At the DAYTONA (Fla.) Road Course on August 16, 2020, Wright saw his debut in NASCAR national series competition in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, which was his single series start of the 2020 season.

This week at the Circuit of the Americas marks the first of two road courses on the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule, with the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course being the other.

Wright has competed on 22 different road courses and street circuits throughout his career.

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports

On the Circuit of the Americas: “The Young’s Motorsports No. 02 team is really confident going to the first road course of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season. They have been top-15 contenders for the past two years. Studying data and past notes for this upcoming event has been key for our preparation, although the forecasted rain during qualifying could throw a few question marks into the itinerary. Nonetheless, we are all excited to be going to such a great motorsports venue in the Texas capital.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com, or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History at the Circuit of the Americas … This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ sixth, seventh and eighth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at one of the country’s premiere tracks, the Circuit of The Americas. The organization posted a team best finish of second-place with driver Kaz Grala on May 22, 2021. The five previous starts at the 20-turn, 3.41-mile, multi-elevational counterclockwise circuit, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 16.2, including a pole position (2022, Sheldon Creed) and an average finish of 20.0.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 415 starts from 48 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22 and an average finishing position of 21.3.



Catch the Action … The XPEL 225 at the Circuit of the Americas will be broadcast on FS1 on Saturday, March 25 at 1:30p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 12:30 p.m. (ET). In addition, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas will air on FS1 at 9:00 p.m. (ET) on Friday, March 24, tape-delayed.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of approximately $42 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB’s wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FNB” and is included in Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks SubIndustry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.