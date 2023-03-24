Young’s Motorsports Circuit of the Americas Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Circuit of the Americas (COTA) | XPEL 225

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): First National Bank (FNB)

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2023 Driver Points Position: 18th

2023 Owner Points Position: 23rd

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back To The Team: Road racing standout Kris Wright returns to Young’s Motorsports for the full 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver returns to Young’s Motorsports after spending the 2022 season competing in both Trucks and the Xfinity Series.

Wright competed in 16 Truck Series races during the 2021 season for Young’s Motorsports earning four top-20 finishes and a season-high 12th-place finish at Daytona.

Glad You Are Here: For the fourth time in 2023, F.N.B. Corporation will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is one of the 50 largest bank-holding companies in the United States, and continues their partnership with Kris Wright for the second consecutive NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series weekend at the epicenter for everything speedy in Sin City, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports.

Crossroads of North America Details: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) start at the Circuit of the Americas. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is heading to the Austin, Texas facility for the third time in its history.

Wright made his series track debut at the Circuit of the Americas, the only current FIA-certified Grade 1 track in the United States, on March 26, 2022, where he posted a season-best finish of 15th place.

Wright has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at the Circuit of the Americas. In 2021 with Sam Hunt Racing, he qualified in 36th place and finished in 32nd place due to a mechanical failure.

Road Course Stats: In four NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts on a road course, the Pittsburgh, Pa., – native recorded an average finish of 22.8. At the DAYTONA (Fla.) Road Course on August 16, 2020, Wright saw his debut in NASCAR national series competition in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, which was his single series start of the 2020 season.

This week at the Circuit of the Americas marks is the first of two road courses on the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Schedule, with the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course being the other.

Wright has competed on 22 different road courses and street circuits throughout his career.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will crew chief his 107th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 106 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

He has one prior Truck Series race as crew chief at COTA. Last March, he set up the truck that allowed Sheldon Creed to win the pole aboard the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Circuit of the Americas: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ sixth, seventh and eighth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at one of the country’s premiere tracks, the Circuit of The Americas. The organization posted a team-best finish of second place with driver Kaz Grala on May 22, 2021.

The five previous starts at the 20-turn, 3.41-mile, multi-elevational counterclockwise circuit, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 16.2, including a pole position (2022, Sheldon Creed) and an average finish of 20.0.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., -based organization has logged 415 starts from 48 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22 and an average finishing position of 21.3.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes:

On Circuit of the Americas: “The Young’s Motorsports No. 02 team is really confident going to the first road course of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season. They have been top-15 contenders for the past two years.

“Studying data and past notes for this upcoming event has been key for our preparation, although the forecasted rain during qualifying could throw a few question marks into the itinerary. Nonetheless, we are all excited to be going to such a great motorsports venue in the Texas capital.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Record Rack

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Brad Means

2023 Driver Points Position: 26th

2023 Owner Points Position: 32nd

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Circuit of the Americas (COTA), the fourth race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 144: This weekend at COTA, Boyd will make his 144th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 91st start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at COTA, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Record Rack® as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

Sportsman’s Choice®’s Record Rack® wildlife products are engineered to attract and nourish deer for overall health and antler development.

Record Rack® like “Golden Deer Nuggets™” and “Sportsman” products help attract and grow a bigger class of bucks. Whether you’re a wildlife watcher looking to see more deer on your land, or an avid sportsman looking to bring in a trophy, they’ve got the right feed to meet your goals.

National Medal of Honor Day: In recognition of National Medal of Honor Day on Saturday, March 25, 2023, Sportman’s Choice® and Record Rack (brand owned by Cargill Inc.) designed a special paint scheme to honor all Medal of Honor Recipients and Vietnam War Veterans while inviting a special family to the race.

Gary Michael Rose, Vietnam War veteran, U.S. Army Medal of Honor Recipient will be the team’s guest of honor along with his grandson, Christian Bowen, who is also a Gold Star son.

Gary Michael Rose “Mike” was presented with the Congressional Medal of Honor on October 23, 2017, by President Donald Trump at the White House for his actions that went above and beyond the call of duty while serving as Special Forces Medic.

Come Say Hi: Following Saturday afternoon’s Truck Series race, Spencer Boyd will be signing autographs at the Tractor Supply store in Buda, Texas on Sunday, March 26 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT.

The Tractor Supply in Buda is located at 15555 S I-35 Frontage Road, Buda, TX 78610.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Circuit of the Americas Stats: Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 will mark Boyd’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 3.42-mile road course.

In his track debut in 2022, Boyd steered his No. 12 Derm Dude Chevrolet Silverado RST to a track best of 23rd after starting 30th in the 2022 XPEL 225 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Boyd has made six starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 25.2.

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 90 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.8.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Record Rack® Chevrolet Silverado RST is new crew chief Brad Means.

He will make his Truck Series crew chief debut at COTA on Saturday afternoon.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Circuit of the Americas: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ sixth, seventh and eighth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at one of the country’s premiere tracks, the Circuit of The Americas. The organization posted a team-best finish of second place with driver Kaz Grala on May 22, 2021.

The five previous starts at the 20-turn, 3.41-mile, multi-elevational counterclockwise circuit, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 16.2, including a pole position (2022, Sheldon Creed) and an average finish of 20.0.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., -based organization has logged 415 starts from 48 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22 and an average finishing position of 21.3.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Circuit of the Americas: “After a solid outing at Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend, I am looking forward to getting back to a road course and having an opportunity not only to improve my road course craft but showcase our awesome looking No. 12 Record Rack® Chevrolet Silverado on National Medal of Honor Day.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Ed Jones

Primary Partner(s): Little Caesars

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A |

2023 Owner Points Position: 30th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome!: Ed Jones, a native of Dubai, United Arab Emirates joins Young’s Motorsports for the fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race of the 2023 season for Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

About Ed: Touted as arguably one of the most successful racing drivers from the United Arab Emirates, Jones joins the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene with a monstrous racing resume including experience in the Formula Renault Eurocup, Formula 3, Indy Lights, IndyCar, FIA World Endurance Championship and most recently the IMSA SportsCar Championship Series.

Jones, 28 is a four-time competitor in the prestigious Indianapolis 500 and finished third in his inaugural showing in 2017 driving for Dale Coyne Racing after qualifying 11th.

Sponsor Intel: Jones will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado with support from Little Caesars.

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named “Best Value in America” for more than the past twelve years.

Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

Additional Support: In addition to Little Caesars, Jones will also carry partnership support from Spectra Resources Corporation, a specialized trading company designed for buyers and sellers to purchase and sell steel in any part of the world efficiently and economically for the 42-lap race on March 25.

Spectra Resources Corporation is involved in importing, exporting, domestic and off-shore trading, warehousing, logistics coordination and the processing of multiple steel products.

Spectra Resources Corporation boasts nearly 20 years of experience in physical steel trading and is positioned to bring a strong value proposition to your enterprise.

Ed Jones Truck Series History: 2016 Indy Light champion Ed Jones will make his inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) nestled in Austin, Texas.

Ed Jones Truck Series Circuit of the America Stats: Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 will mark Jones’s first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 3.42-mile road course.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Circuit of the Americas: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ sixth, seventh and eighth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at one of the country’s premiere tracks, the Circuit of The Americas. The organization posted a team-best finish of second place with driver Kaz Grala on May 22, 2021.

The five previous starts at the 20-turn, 3.41-mile, multi-elevational counterclockwise circuit, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 16.2, including a pole position (2022, Sheldon Creed) and an average finish of 20.0.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., -based organization has logged 415 starts from 48 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22 and an average finishing position of 21.3.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Jones as crew chief of the No. 20 Little Caesars Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

He will crew chief his 99th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 98 races, he has one pole and eight top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his fifth race as crew chief at COTA.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Ed Jones, like him on Facebook (Ed Jones Racing), follow him on Instagram (@_edwardjones) and Twitter (@Edjonesracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Ed Jones Pre-Race Quote:

On Circuit of the Americas: “I am excited to be racing in my first NASCAR Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas with Young’s Motorsports. This will be a new experience but I am ready for the challenge and I believe we can have a strong and productive day with our No. 20 Little Caesars Chevrolet Silverado RST.”

Race Information:

The XPEL 225 (42 laps | 143.22 miles) is the fourth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., March 24, 2023, from 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Qualifying begins immediately following practice at 4:00 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Sat., March 25, 2023, shortly after 12:30 p.m. (1:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).