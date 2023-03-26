Carson Hocevar – XPEL 225 Race Recap

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 6th | Finish: 34th | Points Standings: 14th

On Saturday’s Race at COTA: “It was a tough day for our Worldwide Express team. We were able to start up front and stay there for a while until our brake problem put us in the sandpit. But, we’ve been strong at the intermediate tracks in the past and I’m hoping for the same in Texas,” Hoccevar said.

After qualifying inside the top-ten on Friday afternoon, Carson Hocevar would find himself within the top-five for a majority of his race. Unfortunately for Hocevar, a brake problem on with less than five laps to go in Stage One would force the No. 42 to retire from the event.

Ultimately, the Portage, Michigan driver would finish 34th — pushing him to 14th in the driver’s championship standings.

