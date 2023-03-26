Reddick-ulous: Tyler Reddick Survives Triple-Overtime Finish to Win EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

AUSTIN, Texas (March 26, 2023) – Restart after restart, Tyler Reddick put up a monster performance under the hot Texas sun to earn his first win of the season and the first this year for 23XI Racing at Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

After leading only two laps in two previous EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starts, Reddick had the dominant car Sunday, leading 41 circuits and outlasting the field in a raucous triple-overtime finish. Eight cautions bunched up the field, including three overtime attempts, but strong restarts kept Reddick out of the melee and in command of the race.

“It means the world,” Reddick said. “This whole 23XI team has been working all winter long to make the road course program better. The only thing that was really on my mind today was how to hang on. It was pretty warm in the car. Thankfully we didn’t have one more overtime; I might have been in trouble. I wouldn’t say I was nervous. I didn’t quite get every restart done perfectly, but we got the one that mattered – the last one.”

When the dust settled, Kyle Busch, who made the move to Reddick’s former Richard Childress Racing team during the offseason, finished second.

“Tyler obviously is a really good road racer,” said Busch. “He proved it driving this car last year. I was able to get in it and run right back to him. I’ve been trying to emulate the things he did in order to make this car fast last year, but not quite all the way there. They had a whale of a car.”

Alex Bowman finished third, with Ross Chastain’s battered Trackhouse Racing machine crossing the finish line fourth after contact with several cars in Turn One led to the final overtime caution. Polesitter William Byron was fifth.

“That’s just how this stuff goes; I’m mad at a bunch of people, and a bunch of people are mad at me,” Chastain said. “Nobody had anything for Tyler. We were all clawing. I love this place, and I love road course racing. The fight to get better never stops. We ended up with a good finish, but it wasn’t the prettiest.”

Reddick’s performance impressed his boss, team owner and fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, who finished 16th.

“We knew that they were fast, knew that it was a matter of time before they would march their way to the front,” Hamlin said. “Certainly, they’ve got a lot of opportunity to build a lot of Playoff points and hopefully make a run.

“It’s a big pressure situation for Tyler. You’ve been the dominant car all weekend. There’s not much to gain. It’s yours to lose. To be able to manage those pressure situations, it’s huge.”

Tickets:

Fans can lock in their seats for the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas online at www.nascaratcota.com/events/renewals.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all things NASCAR at COTA by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@NASCARatCOTA). Keep up with all the latest information on the NASCAR at COTA website and mobile app.