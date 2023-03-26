Toyota Racing – NCS COTA Post-Race Report – 03.26.23

REDDICK EARNS FIRST VICTORY FOR TOYOTA

Tyler Reddick battles through multiple late restarts to score the road course win

AUSTIN (March 26, 2023) – Tyler Reddick earned his first win for 23XI Racing and Toyota with a strong performance at Circuit of the Americas. Reddick had to battle through multiple overtime restarts to score the win – the fourth of his career. The California-native led 41 of 75 laps and also won the second stage to earn six Playoff points. In ninth, Ty Gibbs earned his second consecutive top-10 finish.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Circuit of the Americas

Race 6 of 36 – 231.88 miles, 68 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, TYLER REDDICK

2nd, Kyle Busch*

3rd, Alex Bowman*

4th, Ross Chastain*

5th, William Bryon*

9th, TY GIBBS

16th, DENNY HAMLIN

17th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

31st, CHRISTOPHER BELL

37th, BUBBA WALLACE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

What does this mean?

“It means the world. This whole 23XI team has been working so hard all winter long to make the road course program better. Was extremely motivated to come in here and prove that performance, too. Just so proud of this Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD. Toyota, everybody, all the resources they’ve been putting into this to help turn around the road course program means a lot. I’m out of gas. But I feel a little bit better with Monster Energy.”

How does it feel to win here today?

“It feels good. Unfortunately, we had some problems with the cool shirt – it didn’t work from lap one, and I felt that today.”

Can you talk about those late restarts?

“I really had to dial it up there at the end to get an advantage. I was making mistakes on every single restart. I was able to make it a little better there in the end.”

How satisfying is it to win this early with a new team?

“It means a lot. It does – I’m just gassed.”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 He Gets Us Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

How was your race?

“I’m sure it was entertaining. I just want to say thank you to He Gets Us, Monster Energy, Toyota. We had a really great first half of the race and then we had an issue with our lugnut – lost a lot of time and I got two penalties. I just have to minimize mistakes. We will take it.”

