NTT, NTT DATA, INDYCAR Extend Entitlement Partnership with Multiyear Agreement

Entitlement extension for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES officially commences in 2024 after completion of the current agreement.

NTT and NTT DATA continue as the Official Technology Partner of INDYCAR, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR Brickyard weekend.

Leading global technology and business solutions provider has benefited the sport through its Smart Venue application at IMS, enhanced mobile app and continued digital transformation of the sport.

DETROIT (Monday, March 27, 2023) – NTT, a leading global technology and business solutions provider, and NTT DATA have extended the entitlement partnership with INDYCAR, North America’s premier open-wheel motorsports series, through a multiyear agreement that also includes official technology partner status.

NTT has been the title sponsor of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2019 and will continue in that capacity with this multiyear extension that goes into effect in 2024. NTT and NTT DATA will continue as the Official Technology Partner for INDYCAR, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR Brickyard weekend.

“NTT is an excellent partner across our enterprise with strong expertise and a deep commitment to our sport,” said Roger Penske, chairman, Penske Corporation. “From Smart Venue technology at the Racing Capital of the World to the reimagined series mobile application, NTT is transforming the fan experience in new and innovative ways. We look forward to a bright future together.”

NTT helps organizations like INDYCAR with its digital transformations and remains committed to accelerating the future of sports. Of note, NTT’s Smart Solutions use proprietary technology to consume, analyze and transform massive amounts of data and deliver valuable insights.

“INDYCAR is a great partner for NTT DATA because of our shared commitment to driving innovation, increasing sustainability and delivering amazing experiences,” said Kaz Nishihata, chief executive officer, NTT DATA, Inc. “We also appreciate how INDYCAR is so diverse, with drivers from 15 different countries, and races that range from short ovals and superspeedways to road and street courses. It’s both an incredible sport and a wonderful example for our world.”

Some of the highlights of NTT and NTT DATA’s commitment to accelerating the sport’s future include:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway as a Smart Venue: The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled optical detection technologies, combined with real-time entry gate flow rate data, provide the IMS operations and security teams more insight into current and possible scenarios at the historic venue. The technology allows the staff to see a broader venue picture in real time ranging from visitor and traffic flow to congestion points and security. At-gate IMS personnel also have mobile point-of-sale capabilities at their fingertips for digital ticketing and parking transactions – all to help manage the event venue more safely and efficiently. It also provides fans attending one of the world’s largest-attended, single-day events with real-time entry gate wait times through the IMS app and website.

INDYCAR App Enhancements and Growth: Powered by NTT DATA since 2019, the INDYCAR App has made dramatic gains in functionality, features and use. Over the last three years, downloads have grown by nearly 50 percent with users representing more than 200 countries and territories. A new version debuted for the start of this NTT INDYCAR SERIES season with a modernized look, upgraded navigation, and enhanced pre-race, live race and post-race experiences. It also returned fan favorite features such as driver-specific telemetry, live timing and scoring, multiple in-car cameras and driver-to-team radio communication. The INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA is free and available for download from the iOS App Store or Google Play.

INDYCAR Data Experience: NTT is providing fans with more race and driver data than ever before through multiple channels, including the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA and NBC television broadcasts. Utilizing 140 different data points from each car in the field and also the track, NTT delivers real-time, data-driven racing insights for fans to better consume and understand how a race is unfolding. AI and predictive data analytics allow NTT to provide fans real-time access to key in race aspects such as head-to-head driver battles for position, pit stop performance impact, fuel strategies and tire wear, leaderboard predictions, weather impact and much more.

“The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will continue to be a hub for progress and discovery with the extension of this world-class partnership,” said Mark Miles, president & chief executive officer, Penske Entertainment. “NTT is fully invested in the development and growth of our sport and has already established a terrific track record in our industry with problem-solving capabilities and access to top talent and tools.”

INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES have also been important partners to NTT. The sanctioning body and series have provided NTT with valuable opportunities for brand awareness, client engagement and a range of business-to-business (B2B) initiatives while spearheading a digital transformation within the industry. NTT also values its Penske Corporation business partnership as an important B2B platform. Participation in INDYCAR’s ongoing sustainability initiatives remains important as the relationships extend.

“As INDYCAR’s Technology Partner, we’re thrilled to continue our collaborations that enhance and expand the fan experience for motorsports and serve as proof points for data analytics, AI and other innovative digital technologies,” said Bob Pryor, chief executive officer, NTT DATA Services. “For more than a century, this racing series has pioneered innovations making driving safer for everyone, and by continuing this relationship, we will accelerate the pace of innovations and new technologies, particularly related to sustainability that ultimately can benefit organizations, communities and individuals around the world.”

About INDYCAR

INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America’s premier open-wheel auto racing series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and its developmental series, INDY NXT by Firestone. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES features an international field of the world’s most versatile drivers – including two-time and reigning series champion Will Power, six-time series champion Scott Dixon, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves and reigning 500 winner Marcus Ericsson – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The 2023 season consists of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDY NXT by Firestone, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com. For more information on INDY NXT by Firestone, please visit www.indynxt.com.

About NTT

NTT contributes to a sustainable society through the power of innovation. We are a leading global technology company providing services to consumers and business as a mobile operator, technology infrastructure, consulting, and network provider. Our services include digital business consulting and managed services for applications, workplace, cloud, data center and networks, all supported by our deep global industry expertise. As a top 5 global technology and business solutions provider, our diverse teams operate in 80+ countries and regions and deliver services to over 190 of them. We serve over 80% of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other clients and communities around the world.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.