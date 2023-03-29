EVENT PREVIEW: Wright Motorsports Porsches Ready for Action at Sonoma Raceway

BATAVIA, Ohio. (March 29, 2023) – A new season in the Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS begins this week at Sonoma Raceway, and Wright Motorsports will launch the pursuit of the championship title with two Porsche 911 GT3 R entries. The father and son-in-law duo of Charlie Luck and Jan Heylen return to the series in No. 45 Porsche (type 992), and will be joined by team newcomers Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer in the No. 120 Porsche (type 991.2).

“It’s exciting to have a two-car program again in SRO America,” said Team Owner John Wright. “We have two great driver pairings, and with the competitive and reliable nature of the Porsche, we’re looking forward to getting on track and getting this season started. Charlie and Jan found a great grove last year, remaining in the championship fight until the end. Adam and Elliott have put in the work this offseason and we hope for a successful debut for them this weekend.”

After a nail-biting conclusion to the 2022 championship that saw the pair fighting for the title until the final laps of the season finale, the Indianapolis 8 Hour, Charlie Luck and Jan Heylen return to the series looking to reclaim their spot as SRO America series champions. Last year, the pairing kicked off the season in spectacular fashion, winning both Sonoma Raceway rounds. This year, the combined expertise of the family pairing will give the duo a strong advantage, looking to again finish on the top step of the podium in the No. 45 Porsche.

Adelson will make his GT World Challenge America debut this weekend with Elliott Skeer as his co-driver, racing the No. 120 Porsche. Sporting an eye-catching green and yellow livery, the pair will compete against 17 other entries in the SRO America headlining series. Though new to the series, the pair are no strangers to Sonoma Raceway, having competed on the California circuit previously in the SRO GT4 ranks.

Located in the southern Sonoma Mountains, Sonoma Raceway is known for its challenging layout, which includes 12 turns and significant elevation changes. A popular destination for motorsports fans, the facility is the perfect place for the GT America championship to kick off the 2023 season. Rounds One and Two of the thirteen-round championship are a pair of 90-minute races, beginning on Saturday, April 1 at 3:05 PM PT. Race two will close out the weekend on Sunday, April 2 starting at 2:15 PM. Both races will air live on youtube.com/GTWorld.

DRIVER QUOTES

Charlie Luck // No. 45 Porsche 911 GT3 R

I’m super excited to get the year underway with the new car. This is one that I’m sure we will need to do development on. We had the previous car for five years and really knew how to adjust it well. This will be a big learning year from that standpoint. I really love Sonoma and I’m excited to check out who will be racing this year and to focus on our program and continuing to improve it.

Jan Heylen // No. 45 Porsche 911 GT3 R

I am happy to be back in SRO America with Charlie and we’re ready for a new season! We had a good start to the season here last year, so I hope we can repeat the same result. New season, new car, new competitors: there is a lot to be excited about. I can’t wait to get back in the Wright Motorsports Porsche.

Adam Adelson // No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R

Sonoma is the closest place to a home track that I’ll be racing at this year. It’s proper old school with a crazy layout and no runoff, which I really enjoy in a racetrack! I’ve had lots of success and many career-defining moments here, and it feels right having my first race in GT World Challenge America here. I know Wright Motorsports is going to be at the top of their game and so is my co-driver Elliott. I’m ecstatic to see what we can achieve on our first time out together!

Eliott Skeer // No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R

Going into Sonoma for the SRO season opener feels like back-to-school day in the best way possible! While competing in the 911 GT3 R will be a new experience for both Adam and myself, we have done all of the preparation possible and having the entire Wright Motorsport team to help guide us in the right direction has me feeling confident in a successful first outing for the year. With Sonoma being a very technical and demanding circuit, we are looking forward to seeing where we stack up against the other GT3 competitors. The weekend will surely throw some challenges our way, especially with weather this time of year! I am grateful for the opportunity to not only compete in a GT3 R full season, but to do so alongside Adam under the Wright Motorsports banner will make this an incredible experience no matter what.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.