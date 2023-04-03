Chase Briscoe Joins AM Racing for NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race on Dirt at Bristol

STATESVILLE, N.C.: Officials from AM Racing confirmed today that NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe will pilot the team’s No. 22 Ford F-150 in Saturday night’s WEATHER GUARD Truck Race on Dirt at the famed Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Briscoe, a native of Mitchell, Ind. will return to the Truck Series for the first time since the 2021 season while also returning to competition on the dirt in an F-150 at the historic half-mile since finishing fifth in the inaugural Pinty’s Truck Race On Dirt in March 2021.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity with AM Racing and Production Alliance Group,” said Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“I always look forward to the Bristol dirt weekend and to be able to get on track twice as much and feel things out will be a lot of fun and, I hope, really beneficial. I know everyone at AM Racing has worked hard to get the truck ready and I think it’s anyone’s race when it comes to the dirt events.

“I got the chance to run Bristol a few years ago, and I’ve run the truck race at Knoxville, so I’ve got a good idea of how the truck itself will act on dirt. It’ll really just come down to how the track surface changes and whether things can stay green for long enough to make a move.

“I love going back to the truck series so hopefully I’ll be able to pick up my second dirt win in a truck this weekend.”

Longtime Briscoe partner and Tustin, Calif.-based Production Alliance Group (PAG) will serve as the primary marketing partner for the seventh NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race of the season.

In addition to PAG, Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts will serve as a major associate marketing partner on Briscoe’s No. 22 Production Alliance Group Ford F-150.

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts, a woman-owned business headquartered in Warsaw, Ind., is the leading retailer of Alumitech, ATC, Featherlite, Haulmark, inTech, United Trailers, Bolt Custom Motorcoachs and E-Z-Go Golf Carts.

They serve and ship to locations in the United States and Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Their team can have your brand-new trailer or golf cart delivered right to your front door, anywhere in the United States!

“Providing racing families and fans with the best trailer and custom cart options is the core of our business,” offered Cindy Elliott, owner of Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts. “As NASCAR returns to dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, we’re excited to partner with AM Racing and Chase Briscoe for the opportunity to showcase Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts in NASCAR.

“The foundation of Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts was built on a passion for short track racing, by a racing family. This partnership is the perfect fit. We can’t wait to see Chase Briscoe behind the wheel of the AM racing No. 22 truck on the track and his custom Elliott’s golf cart around the track.”

Briscoe cut his teeth racing on the dirt tracks of Southern Indiana, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. The third-generation racer’s first time behind the wheel of a racecar came in 2001 driving a quarter midget. He won his first heat race and the feature event later that evening. Briscoe moved on to mini sprints and, when he was 13, stepped into a 410 sprint car. In his first race, he finished 10th in a 40-car field.

Briscoe made the transition from dirt to stock car racing at the age of 19 but has since stuck to his roots by competing in a handful of dirt racing events each year, and he consistently added to the win column.

In addition to his experience at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track, the 28-year-old has made three Truck Series starts on the dirt track at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

He finished no worse than seventh in each and earned the win in the 2018 event, starting from third and leading a total of 54 laps en route to capturing the event’s Golden Shovel trophy in his only Truck Series start of the season in the No. 27 Ford.

“AM Racing is thrilled to have Chase Briscoe behind the wheel of our No. 22 Production Alliance Group | Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Ford F-150 at Bristol,” said AM Racing president Wade Moore. “We started putting the wheels in motion about having Chase drive for us at Bristol right around Daytona and once we knew he was interested, we have been steadily preparing for this race.

“Chase is a talented race car driver but his experience and feedback on dirt will be a huge asset to our organization as we chase our first career win in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Without a doubt, we believe Chase will not only put our team in contention, but he will have an opportunity to also win his third career Truck Series race.”

For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Chase Briscoe, please visit ChaseBriscoe.com, like his Facebook page (Chase Briscoe Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@ChaseBriscoe_14) and Twitter (@ChaseBriscoe_14).

The WEATHER GUARD Truck Race on Dirt (150 laps | 75 miles) is the sixth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Fri. April 7, 2023, from 5:35 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. A final practice has been etched from 8:02 p.m. – 8:27 p.m. Qualifying races will follow on race day, Sat., April 8, 2023, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

