Burton, DEX Imaging Team Ready To Hit the Dirt at Bristol

After a memorable trip to Richmond Raceway, Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team now are focusing the second of three consecutive short track races in the early portion of the 2023 Cup Series schedule. This Easter weekend finds them at Bristol Motor Speedway, where the high-banked, half-mile concrete oval has been covered in clay for the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday night.

“Last weekend in Richmond was a solid result for the No. 21 Ford, but it was also a great day for the Wood Brothers family,” crew chief Brian Wilson said. “To be honored by your home state with the Wood Brothers Racing Day in the Commonwealth of Virginia is a great accomplishment.”

Wilson said the upcoming dirt race also promises to be one to remember.

“Looking forward to this weekend in Bristol, we will continue what has become one of the most unique and dynamic events in NASCAR,” he said. “Last year we were able to score a top-20 result which we will build from this year.

“With a year of dirt racing notes we can now be more detailed on our practice plan for this year.”

Wilson said the DEX Imaging team, like their peers in the Cup Series, will be trying to predict just what kind of racing surface they’ll see, then tune their cars accordingly.

“A lot of the discussion this week has centered around the weather forecast and how often NASCAR will water the track,” he said. “Keeping up with the track as it dries and slicks off will be part of the challenge for all teams.

“One thing we know for sure is that the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang will look sharp with a little bit of dirt on the paint scheme.”

Two practice sessions are scheduled for Friday evening, the first beginning at 6:35 p.m. and the final one at 8:32 p.m.

FOX Sports 1 will carry the TV coverage.

The first of four 15-lap qualifying races is set to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, to be followed by the remaining three. FOX Sports 2 will broadcast those races.

The 250-lap feature event is scheduled to get the green flag just after 7 p.m. on Sunday with TV coverage on FOX.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 75 and 150.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.