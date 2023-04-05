Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Bristol Motor Speedway

Food City Dirt Race

Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST on FOX

Kaulig Racing has made two starts at the Food City Dirt Race, both in the 2022 NCS season.

The team’s best finish came from Justin Haley, who recorded a 14th-place finish after winning his respective heat race.

Jonathan Davenport, No. 13 Nurtien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1

Jonathan Davenport will make his NCS debut with Kaulig Racing in the No. 13 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1 in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In addition to his NCS debut, Davenport will pilot the No. 7 truck for Spire Motorsports in NASCAR Craftsmans Truck Series (NCTS) Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt.

Long-time partner of both Kaulig Racing and Jonathan Davenport, Nutrien Ag Solutions will be on-board the No. 13 Camaro.

“I’m nervously excited for my Cup debut on the dirt at Bristol. Totally different atmosphere, totally different kind of car and kind of racing. It’s going to be huge learning curve, but I’m up for the task and I feel good about it. I’m going to absorb all the information I can from my teammates Justin (Haley) and AJ (Allmendinger) to learn the car and learn how Cup drivers race. I’ve got great support from Kaulig Racing and my long-time partner Nutrien Ag Solutions. Every race car driver wants to drive in NASCAR; this is the best opportunity I’ve had to be able to make this dream come true.” – Jonathan Davenport on Bristol Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gain Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger will make his NASCAR dirt debut in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing announced earlier this week they would team up with Food City and Proctor & Gamble to feature the “Smell Ya Later” Gain scheme on the No. 16 Camaro ZL1.

“I’m looking forward to trying something new this weekend at Bristol Dirt. I’m definitely nervous, last time I was on dirt was 2009, I think, in Tony Stewart’s Prelude to the Dream. This is a race I’ve watched the last couple years and I’m looking forward to at least trying it out. I’m not sure how it will go, but it will be fun to learn from my teammates Justin (Haley) and Jonathan (Davenport) on the dirt. We’ll see how it goes.” – AJ Allmendinger on Bristol Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 Tide Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley made his first Bristol Dirt start in the 2022 NCS season after winning his respective heat race.

Haley started the main event sixth and finished 14th.

Haley and Kaulig Racing announced earlier this week they would team up with Food City and Proctor & Gamble to feature the historic Tide scheme on the No. 31 Camaro ZL1.

“I’m looking forward to dirt racing at Bristol, something I’m super passionate about. Jonathan Davenport will be bringing some of his dirt-racing expertise to Kaulig Racing this weekend as well. We’ve spent quite a bit of time on the simulator preparing for this weekend. We did really well last year and won our heat race. I’m also excited to have the power of Tide onboard our No. 31 Camaro ZL1 as part of our partnership with our good friends at Food City. This is definitely a weekend I’ve been looking forward to.” – Justin Haley on Bristol Motor Speedway





About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.