Lawless Alan – Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt Race Advance

Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt | Bristol Motor Speedway (150 Laps / 75 Miles)

Saturday, April 8 | Bristol, Tennessee | 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 MG Machinery LLC / Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Texas Recap: Lawless Alan ran another solid race, advancing inside the top-10, before being collected in an incident late in the race. The Truck Series sophomore finished 18th in his second-career start at Texas Motor Speedway.

Alan on Texas: “A smooth, clean run was what we needed as a team this past weekend. Obviously, it didn’t go as perfect as we planned it, but a top-20 run in our MG Machinery LLC / Niece Equipment Silverado was just another step in the right direction.”

Alan at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt: In one start at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track, Lawless Alan finished 30th.

Alan on Saturday’s Race at Bristol Dirt: “I’m putting a lot of work into my dirt-racing skills. I race a Micro at Millbridge here and there and it’s all in an effort to make me perform better when we race in the Truck Series.”

Public Appearances: This week, you can see Lawless Alan at the Food City Fan Zone Stage from 3:15pm-3:45pm on Friday. Alan will also take part in an appearance at the Chevrolet Display in the Fan Zone at 1:30pm-1:45pm on Saturday.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will sport the AUTOParkit colors this weekend. AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com