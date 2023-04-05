Carson Hocevar – Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt Race Advance

Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt | Bristol Motor Speedway (150 Laps / 75 Miles)

Saturday, April 8 | Bristol, Tennessee | 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Texas Recap: Carson Hocevar was able to capture his elusive first-win last Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway. The 20-year old driver ran outside the top-15 for most of the 250-mile race, but was able to make his way to the front of the field, to secure a spot in the Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs.

Hocevar on Texas: “My first win has been looming over me and my Worldwide Express team for so long, and it’s so nice to finally say I’m a NASCAR winner. All the people at Niece Motorsports have believed in me since Day One and I’m so fortunate to live out my dreams.”

Hocevar at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt: In two starts at the Bristol Dirt track, Hocevar has an average finish of 11.5, including a runner-up finish a year ago.

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at Bristol Dirt: “I love when we get to go dirt racing in the Truck Series. Obviously, dirt racing is a big passion of mine which helps my confidence going into races like this. Last year, we were able to finish second and hopefully this year we can finish one better.”

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz.

Public Appearances: This week, you can see Carson Hocevar at the Food City Fan Zone Stage from 3:15pm-3:45pm on Friday. Hocevar will also take part in an appearance at the Chevrolet Display in the Fan Zone at 1:30pm-1:45pm on Saturday.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.