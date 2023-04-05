Tyler Carpenter – Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt Race Advance

Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt | Bristol Motor Speedway (150 Laps / 75 Miles)

Saturday, April 8 | Bristol, Tennessee | 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Precision Vehicle Logistics / AutoVentive Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Tyler Carpenter (Parkersburg, West Virginia) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Tyler Carpenter: Facebook: /TylerCarpenterRacing28

The No. 41 Truck Last Week at Texas: Last week’s race at Texas Motor Speedway was over before it truly started for the No. 41 team. A lap one incident left the No. 41 with heavy damage to the rear of the truck, leaving the GlobalTranz Silverado with a 34th-place finish.

Carpenter at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt: Saturday marks Tyler Carpenter’s first start at Bristol Motor Speedway. Last season, Carpenter turned heads in his Truck Series debut at Knoxville Raceway. He battled through the field before a mechanical failure took him out of contention.

Carpenter on returning to the Truck Series: “I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity with Niece Motorsports again. Last year at Knoxville didn’t go as smoothly as this team would’ve wanted, but with my experience and confidence from last year carrying over to this year, I’m excited and optimistic about our chances.”

Public Appearances: This week, you can see Tyler Carpenter at the Food City Fan Zone Stage from 3:15pm-3:45pm on Friday. Carpenter will also take part in an appearance at the Chevrolet Display in the Fan Zone at 1:30pm-1:45pm on Saturday.

On the Truck: The No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from Precision Vehicle Logistics, AutoVentive and the WWEX group of brands.

Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics.

AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry.

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

GM Supplier Award: Last year, Precision Vehicle Logistics accepted the 30th anniversary Supplier of the Year award from General Motors. The Supplier of the Year award recognizes distinguished global suppliers that exceed GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About Precision Vehicle Logistics:

Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision Vehicle Logistics has a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

Visit on the Web: http://www.precisionvehiclelogistics.com

About AutoVentive:

AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm, and Apex Holdings, LLC, a privately held holding company that operates across a breadth of industries and features an expanding portfolio of companies in the automotive logistics and transportation sectors.

Apex Holdings is an active partner, providing critical strategic, financial, and administrative support to the AutoVentive team.

As a company, AutoVentive has a singular mindset: To be the best, positively different, and relentlessly improving. AutoVentive provides its customers with a sustainable competitive advantage in yard management operations and logistics through cost-effective and highly reliable solutions.

Visit on the Web: https://autoventive.com/

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.