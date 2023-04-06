Barricade Go Topless Day® set for May 20th, 2023

Off-road Event Now in its 16th Year of Having Fun and Giving Back

PAOLI, Pa. (April 4th, 2023) – Off-road authority, ExtremeTerrain (XT) announces May 20th, 2023, as the date for its popular Barricade Go Topless Day® (GTD). Now in its 16th year, GTD has become a global event drawing the off-road community together to celebrate the start of spring and raise money for local charity. The sponsor, Barricade, will once again provide charity matches for registered 501(c) organizations, in addition to free prizes, contests and more.

Currently 410 individual GTD events have been scheduled for 2023, with more added daily. Participants can view the map on the dedicated GTD event page to find a location near them.

XT is also proud to be hosting one of the GTD events at its Charity Auto Show to be held at the Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton, PA. The show gives Jeep, Truck and SUV owners the opportunity to spend the day with thousands of other auto enthusiasts.

2023’s GTD event is ramping up to surpass 201K in funds donated to charity in 2022. Off-road enthusiasts are invited to join XT at its host location at Maple Grove Raceway, host their own event, or support a location closer to them. From 4×4 and trail cleanups, to parades to show-and-shines, this year’s GTD experience promises to be the biggest year to-date.

For full details on both events visit the pages below.

Barricade Go Topless Day®: https://www.extremeterrain.com/go-topless-day-main.html

Charity Auto Show: https://www.extremeterrain.com/autoshow2023.html

___________________________________________________________________________________________

About ExtremeTerrain

ExtremeTerrain.com is a leader in aftermarket Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Toyota Tacoma and Tundra parts and accessories. Located just outside Philadelphia, PA, ExtremeTerrain provides Wrangler, Tacoma, Tundra, and Bronco owners with fast shipping and enthusiast-level, award winning service, while also ensuring the conservation and protection of off-road trails. Visit http://www.extremeterrain.com.