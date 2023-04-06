Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Sun Drop Team Up in Multi-Year Partnership

Iconic No. 3 Will Return to North Wilkesboro for CARS Tour Event

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 6, 2023) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Sun Drop announced a multi-year extension to their partnership that will see the Keurig Dr Pepper-owned company serve as the primary sponsor for the NASCAR Hall of Famer in one late model race in both 2023 and 2024. This year’s race will be the CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 17.

The pairing returns to the site of last year’s Racetrack Revival at North Wilkesboro Speedway. This time around, the partnership will see the relaunch of Sun Drop’s Instagram and Facebook social channels, and another major surprise for fans to be announced in the coming weeks.

“We’re excited to team back up with Sun Drop,” said Earnhardt Jr. “Sun Drop has been a part of my life since I was a kid. It’s special to be able to work with a company that is authentic to who I am. I appreciate all Sun Drop has done for me over the years and for them hearing me out last year when I wanted to bring that car back to North Wilkesboro.”

The Earnhardt-Sun Drop relationship dates back to the late 1980s and quickly became a fan-favorite combination that coupled the Earnhardts with Sun Drop’s regional popularity in the Southeast. That initial partnership also included a sponsorship on Earnhardt Jr.’s late model stock car in 1994.

At North Wilkesboro, Earnhardt Jr. will join JR Motorsports late model standout Carson Kvapil to round out the team’s two-car lineup. In addition to primary sponsorship on Earnhardt’s No. 3 Chevrolet, Sun Drop will also be featured as an associate partner on Kvapil’s No. 8 entry as the 19-year-old driver seeks his second-consecutive CARS Tour championship. The CARS Tour race kicks off the weeklong festivities at the historic venue which will culminate with the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, May 21.

Fans can add to their Sun Drop x Earnhardt Jr. collections with new throwback merchandise available now.

Stay up to date with the North Wilkesboro event by following along on the CARS Tour Twitter account and watching on FloRacing.com.

ABOUT SUNDROP:

There’s a reason they say that Sun Drop citrus soda is like a giant pipeline of refreshment channeled directly to you. Once you get a taste of that unique lemon, lime and orange citrus combo, your taste buds won’t know what hit them! Sun Drop was first invented in 1928 but was reformulated in 1949 by Charles Lazier with the addition of caffeine. That was a game-changer that transformed the delicious drink into a citrus force of nature that people can’t get enough of. You get the thirst-quenching flavor with the tanginess of lemon and lime, the sweetness of orange plus that extra kick of caffeine to keep you going all day long.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 22nd year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also races in Late Model competition and owns five championships in regional Late Model divisions and added a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.