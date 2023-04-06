KRIS WRIGHT – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes: Bristol Motor Speedway

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 02 WrightCars.com Chevrolet Silverado RST

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

Date: Saturday, April 8

Venue: Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway

Location: Bristol, Tennessee

Track Description: .5-mile(s) / DIRT

Race: 150 laps / 75 miles

On Board … Family-owned and operated, WrightCars.com adorns the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST at the iconic half-mile bullring transformed into a state-of-the-art dirt racing facility in Northeast Tennessee. As a respected Wexford dealer serving the Pittsburgh, Cranberry and Beaver areas, Wright Automotive Group’s six locations carry an extensive inventory of new and used luxury cars and SUVs, including the GMC HUMMER EV.

The Bullring Facts … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second Bristol Motor Speedway dirt configuration race in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The 28-year-old has three previous starts at the Bristol Motor Speedway, with appearances in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) on September 16, 2022, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) on September 16, 2021, and in the ARCA Menards Series East on September 17, 2020.

Dirt Track Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second dirt track start with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The Pittsburgh, Pa.,-native has three INEX U.S. Legend Cars International starts on the dirt tracks of Moler Raceway Park, located in Williamsburg, Ohio, and Brushcreek Motorsports Complex, in Peebles, Ohio. Of those INEX U.S. Legend Cars International events, he captured two heat race victories as well as a second-place finish and a fourth-place finish.



QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 02 WrightCars.com Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s MotorsportsOn the Bristol Motor Speedway:

“We are back at the coliseum on dirt! I am excited to have a Pittsburgh-themed No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Easter weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on dirt is always an exciting race with a lot of surprises, and all the unpredictability the event brings.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com, or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History at the Bristol Motor Speedway on DIRT … This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ seventh, eighth and ninth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt configuration. The organization posted a team best finish at the track of 14th-place with NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Austin Dillon on April 16, 2022. The six previous starts at the .5-mile dirt oval, The Last Great Colosseum covered in red clay, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 25.0 and an average finish of 21.5.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 421 starts from 49 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.1 and an average finishing position of 21.3.



Catch the Action … The Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at the Bristol Motor Speedway will be broadcast on FS1 on Saturday, April 8 at 4:30 p.m. (ET) beginning with NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying races at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt and the race scheduled for 8:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:30 p.m. (ET). In addition, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series final practice at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt will air on Friday, April 7 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.