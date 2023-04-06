Mack Trucks is the Official Truck Partner for 23XI Racing

GREENSBORO, NC (April 6, 2023) – Mack Trucks announced today that it has signed a multi-year partnership with 23XI (twenty-three eleven) Racing to be its official truck partner. The team is co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

As part of the agreement, Mack will provide three Mack Anthem® models and one Mack® MD Class 6 model to 23XI Racing to support the team throughout the NASCAR Cup Series season. The Mack Anthem models will haul Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD and Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD between races, in addition to hauling important team equipment. The Mack MD model will be equipped with a flatbed to transport the teams’ vehicles as they are being prepared for competition.

“We make trucks that move racecars, but the partnership between Mack Trucks and 23XI racing is based on more than just capabilities,” said David Galbraith, vice president of global brand and marketing for Mack Trucks. “We have a similar focus on high performance, excellence in engineering and winning in everything we do. We are intentional when it comes to our partners, and 23XI’s ethos is something we recognize in ourselves.”

All three Mack Anthem models are black, 70-inch stand-up sleepers with full aerodynamic fairings packages, including side, roof and chassis coverage for improved aerodynamics. The trucks are powered by the efficient Mack MP®8-505C+ engine with 505 horsepower and 1,900 lb.-ft. of torque. Transferring that power to the wheels is a Mack mDRIVE™ 12-speed automated manual transmission. The Anthems are also equipped with an electric Auxiliary Power Unit (eAPU). The Idle Free eAPU keeps the cab cool without having to run the engine, and as a result, reduces emissions.

The 23XI Mack MD is outfitted with a custom rollback body that is designed for low-clearance racecars to be loaded without damage to the bodywork. The MD’s powertrain includes a 300 horsepower, 6.7L Cummins turbodiesel engine and a six-speed Allison automatic transmission.

“We look forward to seeing the Mack Anthems and Mack MD with 23XI livery on the road and at NASCAR Cup Series events,” said Galbraith. “We are confident the trucks’ comfort and durability will give 23XI one less thing to worry about on race day.”

The first Mack Anthem has been delivered to the team and can be seen at NASCAR events around the country. The remaining two Mack Anthems and Mack MD are planned to be delivered to 23XI in the second quarter of 2023.

“Innovation, efficiency and performance are all vital aspects of 23XI Racing and Mack Trucks provides our team with an excellent product that will get us to the track efficiently and in style,” said Steve Lauletta, president of 23XI Racing. “In addition to sharing performance values with Mack, we also share important social values that include being actively engaged in helping to grow and diversify our industries.”

23XI Racing launched in the fall of 2020 with rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace as the single car team’s driver. 23XI Racing made its NASCAR Cup Series official debut at the Daytona 500 on Feb.14, 2021 and won its first race on Oct. 4, 2021 at Talladega Superspeedway. For 2022, the team expanded to two cars, adding the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD to the stable. The 2023 lineup includes Wallace and Tyler Reddick, who officially joined 23XI Racing at the start of the 2023 NASCAR season. Reddick earned the team their first win of the 2023 season on Mar. 26 at Circuit of the Americas.

Dedicated to durability, reliability and meeting the needs of customers, Mack Trucks has provided purpose-built transportation solutions for more than a century. Today, Mack is one of North America’s largest producers of heavy-duty trucks, and Mack® trucks are sold and serviced through an extensive distribution network in more than 45 countries. Mack trucks, diesel engines and transmissions sold in North America are assembled in the United States. Mack manufacturing locations are certified to the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, ISO 14001 standard for environmental management systems and OHSAS 18001 standard for health and safety management systems. Mack is also a proud sponsor of Share the Road, an American Trucking Associations public information campaign aimed at enhancing the safety of our nation’s roadways.

Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, which is driving prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customer uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs around 100,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2022, net sales amounted to about $47 billion. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

For more information about Mack, visit our website at www.macktrucks.com