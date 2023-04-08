NCS AT BRISTOL DIRT: Larson, Dillon Drives Chevrolet to a Front-Row Sweep

NASCAR CUP SERIES

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FOOD CITY DIRT RACE

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING REPORT

APRIL 8, 2023

LARSON, DILLON DRIVES CHEVROLET TO A FRONT-ROW SWEEP AT BRISTOL

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-20 STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

1st KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

2nd AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BREZTRI CAMARO ZL1

5th KYLE LARSON, NO. 8 CHEDDAR’S SCRATCH KITCHEN CAMARO ZL1

10th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1

16th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 ADVENT HEALTH CAMARO ZL1

17th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

18th ERIK JONES, NO. 43 CLUB WYNDHAM CAMARO ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

Kyle Larson (Chevrolet) Austin Dillon (Chevrolet) JJ Yeley (Ford) Christopher Bell (Toyota) Kyle Busch (Chevrolet)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (April 8, 2023) – Coming off his first NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) win of the 2023 season, Kyle Larson and the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 team will lead the field to the green from the pole position in tomorrow’s Food City Dirt Race. The starting lineup for the NCS’ only appearance on dirt was set by a unique format to the series. The field was split into four heat races with the lineups determined by random draw. Drivers were awarded passing and finishing points with the driver accumulating the most points taking the pole position.

A notable favorite heading into the weekend, Larson powered his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 from the sixth starting position to the lead in a single lap and never looked back to take the heat three win. The 30-year-old California racked up a field-high 15 points to take the pole position. Fellow Team Chevy driver Austin Dillon drove his No. 3 BREZTRI Camaro ZL1 from a fifth-place starting position to the heat one win to start alongside Larson for a Chevrolet front-row sweep.

FOX will broadcast the NCS’ Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, April 9, at 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage can also be found on the PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 – Pole Winner Quotes

CAN YOU JUST EXPLAIN HOW YOU GOT FROM SIXTH TO FIRST SO QUICKLY?

“Well (Matt) Crafton has never been in a Cup car, so I think he’s probably a little bit just slow on shifting and taking it all easy. So I had a good launch on him and got to the outside of him. And then Corey (LaJoie) went to the bottom of (turn) three; I had a run down the backstretch and was able to get to his outside. So it just kind of worked out that the outside lane launched really well and my car turned well enough to stay rotated to get by them.”

ON THE RESTARTS WHEN YOU HAD TO CHOOSE, COULD YOU SEE THE CHOOSE BOX?

“I never did. We didn’t have a restart in my heat.”

DID YOU SEE THEM TESTING IT?

“I could see it from our trailer, but it’s at a different angle than what will be on the track. But it didn’t seem like there were any issues, I guess. Yeah, it’s just funny that we need a drone to choose. I think it’s a little over-complicated, for sure (laughs).”

