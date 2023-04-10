Search
NASCAR Cup PR

Buescher Finishes 18th after Strong Ending in Bristol Dirt Race

By Official Release

Fastenal Ford Strong Late but Caught Behind Spin in Final Restart

BRISTOL, Tenn. (April 9, 2023) – Chris Buescher had a top-10 in his sights on the final restart of Sunday night’s Bristol Dirt Race, but a spin just in front of the Fastenal Ford set him back in the closing laps to finish 18th.

Buescher began the night from the 27th position after finishing seventh in his heat race Saturday night. In total, cautions dominated much of the action with 14 in total that spanned 73 laps.

Buescher worked his way inside the top-20 halfway through the second stage and went on to finish 17th at the end of it by lap 150. After restarting there with 100 to go, the 2022 Bristol night race winner began methodically picking off positions as four cautions flew in the final stage alone.

He was 15th on a restart with 43 laps remaining, and worked his way to 12th when the final caution flew with 15 to go. He fired off 12th with eight to go, turning some of his fastest laps of the race when the No. 12 went spinning just in front, forcing Buescher to check up on the high side, ultimately losing all momentum. With just a handful of laps remaining he was only able to battle back to 18th.

Race action continues next week at another short track, Martinsville Speedway, with race coverage Sunday set for 3 p.m. on FS1. Radio coverage can be heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Keselowski Finishes 17th on Bristol Dirt
Next article
Burton Finishes 15th at Bristol

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My Betting Site

Online Casino

Free Spins No Deposit UK

10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category