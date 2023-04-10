Burton Finishes 15th at Bristol

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team avoided the pitfalls that come with racing on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway and came away with a 15th-place finish in the Food City Dirt Race.

That equaled Burton’s previous best finish of the season, at Auto Club Speedway in February.

Burton and the DEX Imaging Mustang lined up 20th for the start of Sunday’s 250-lap race on the clay-covered Bristol track.

The team struggled in the early going, finishing 30th in the first 75-lap Stage but improved to 24th by the end of the second Stage.

As the race went on, Burton and the DEX Mustang moved further through the field. With 66 laps remaining, Burton moved into the top 20 and ran there for the remainder of the race.

With just under 10 laps left to run, Burton moved into the top 15 and was running there when the checkered flag flew.

Next up for the No. 21 team is a trip to the Wood Brothers’ home track, Martinsville Speedway, for next Sunday’s NOCO 400.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.