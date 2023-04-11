2023 Charity Auto Show | May 20th, 2023

AmericanMuscle Invites Muscle Car Enthusiasts to Give Back

PAOLI, Pa. (April 6th, 2023) – AmericanMuscle (AM) announces May 20th, 2023, as the date of its charity auto show to be held at Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton, PA. Having raised more than $400k to date, AM continues to support critically ill children via Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley. Gates will open at 9 am with show hours from 10 am to 4:30 pm. In the event of rain, the show will be held the following day, May 21st, 2023.

AM invites the community to get involved by registering their modded muscle car and signing up for one of the show’s premium experiences. These include the Make-A-Wish opening ceremony parade, Mickey Thompson burnout competition, and Pypes revving competition. Showgoers can also take advantage of AM’s VIP Parking with 100% of the proceeds donated to Make-A-Wish.

Regular registration is being offered at a discounted rate up until May 19, 2023. Registrants will receive a swag bag and a voucher for a free t-shirt. Clubs are welcome to participate as a group with more information on the event page below. Spectator parking will be available on the day of the event for $10 per vehicle.

Spectators and participants at AM’s 2023 Charity Auto Show will rub shoulders with thousands of auto enthusiasts to enjoy a day of raffles, food, drink, racing, and most importantly, giving back!

Learn more here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/autoshow2023.html

