If you can’t be out driving and there isn’t any racing to watch then what on Earth is there to do with your free time? We think this selection of the best car-themed video games ought to keep you busy for quite some time. Whether you like customizing cars, being behind the wheel, or the culture that surrounds cars, each of these games will have something for you. So, clear your schedule for the weekend and dust off your games console, it’s time to race.

F1 2021

First up is an amazingly dynamic game that allows players to manage their very own F1 team. This is a dream for so many of us and F1 2021 does a brilliant job at keeping things within the realms of realism, whilst allowing players to dream big. You begin in F2 racing, as a young and promising driver called Aiden. Together, you and Aiden will aim to rise through the ranks to make it to Formula 1 level. Once you get there, you can compete in all kinds of different modes, including grudge matches between heroes like Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. As well as this, you can play races in real-time, allowing you to binge-play for whole days as you battle it out for the title. The ability to change difficulty and physics is really interesting and makes it easier for new players to get started. As you get more used to the game, you can enable the physics to be just like real life, giving you a flavor for what it might actually be like to be out and about on the track for real.

Grand Theft Auto Series

Whilst F1 2021 is all about racing, GTA is about grabbing the best car you can and driving it around until the police inevitably catch up with you. If you like your gaming with a healthy dose of chaos then all of the GTA games will scratch that itch. Playing one of the earlier GTA games is a nostalgia trip for many of us. There are so many side quests that you can pour your hours into, some more difficult than others. The poker side quest was fiendishly difficult and saw many of us heading online to practice our skills on free poker games before unleashing them in the world of GTA. Looking out for the sasquatch in the mountains was another hilarious mission that’s so well-loved it even made its way into some more of Rockstar’s games.

If you want a little of the supercar element of F1 2021 and a heavy dose of the chaos of Grand Theft Auto, then Wreckfest might be just what you’re looking for. This game puts you behind the wheel of a demolition derby car and lets you have at it. The physics in this game are what really set it apart from others of its type. You can dent, scratch, and crumple every tiny detail of the cars, making the car wrecks look incredibly realistic. As well as the endless ability for destruction, there are plenty fo different race modes, including stadium races and races with cars made out of bits of old furniture. It’s a varied game that’s a hilarious amount of fun.