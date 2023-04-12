Carson Hocevar – Long John Silver’s 200 Race Advance

Long John Silver’s 200 | Martinsville Speedway (200 Laps / 105 Miles)

Friday, April 14 | Martinsville, Virginia | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Carson Hocevar: Twitter: @CarsonHocevar | Instagram: @CarsonHocevar | Facebook: /carsonhocevarracing | Web: www.CarsonHocevar.com

Bristol Dirt Recap: The No. 42 team struggled early in the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol. Hocevar battled a tight-handling Silverado for most of the heat race and the early stages of the feature, but his Worldwide Express team was able to fix the handling to put him inside the top-10 late in the running. Unfortunately, Hocevar lost all of the gained track position when he was forced to slow down for a late wreck, ultimately finishing 17th.

Hocevar on Bristol Dirt: “Last week wasn’t the race we expected. It took us most of the race to find our pace and make up ground; but once we did, we ran inside the top-10. It’s good to see our team capable of battling back from adversity and showing speed when it counts.”

Hocevar at Martinsville Speedway: In three starts at Martinsville Speedway, Hocevar has an average finish of 14.0 and an average qualifying position of 16.67, while leading 11 laps.

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Martinsville: “In each race at Martinsville, we’ve been able to lead laps in some capacity, so I’m optimistic about our chances to extend that streak this weekend. I enjoy going to short tracks with this Worldwide Express team and I’m hoping for a solid result.”

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.