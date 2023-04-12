Ross Chastain – Long John Silver’s 200 Race Advance

Long John Silver’s 200 | Martinsville Speedway (200 Laps / 105 Miles)

Friday, April 14 | Martinsville, Virginia | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain (Alva, Florida) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Ross Chastain: Twitter: @RossChastain | Instagram: @rosschastain | Facebook: /RossChastainRacing | Web: www.rosschastain.com/

The No. 41 Truck Last Week at Bristol Dirt: Dirt racer, Tyler Carpenter, was behind the wheel of the No. 41 Precision Vehicle Logistics / AutoVentive Chevrolet Silverado last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. The West Virginia driver was able to show excellent pace throughout his heat race, but a spin on the final lap of the heat race put him at the back of the pack for the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt. Ultimately, various incidents throughout the night would put Carpenter out of the race early, finishing 29th.

Chastain at Martinsville Speedway: Ross Chastain has 17 starts at Martinsville Speedway across NASCAR’s top three touring series. Chastain has an average finish of 11.38 in eight starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at the half-mile track, including three consecutive top-10s in his last three starts. Additionally, Chastain finished inside the top-five in both Cup Series races at Martinsville in the 2022 season. Chastain made sporting news around the world with the “Hail Melon” move in last fall’s Cup Series event at Martinsville Speedway.

Chastain on Friday’s Race at Martinsville Speedway: “I’ve been fortunate to have good runs at Martinsville, especially as of late. I’m hoping the trend of good finishes continues and we can put together a good run on Friday. Our speed has been so good in the No. 41 truck this season, so I know our Worldwide Express Silverado will be fast this weekend.”

On the Truck: Chastain’s No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.