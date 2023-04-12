NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes: Martinsville Speedway

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Long John Silver’s 200

Date: Friday, April 14

Venue: Martinsville Speedway

Location: Ridgeway, Virginia

Track Description: .526-mile(s)

Race: 200 laps / 105.2 miles

The Paperclip Review … This week marks Kris Wright’s third Martinsville Speedway appearance with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS). Because of its small size, tight corners and unique shape, the Martinsville Speedway is described most often as a paperclip. The Pittsburgh, Pa.,- native collected a career-best finish at ‘The Paperclip’ of 13thplace (2021). Wright made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series track debut at the Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2021.

In addition, Wright has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at the Martinsville Speedway, resulting in a 26th-place

finish in 2022.

Short Track Stats: In five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts on a short track (less than one mile in length), Kris Wright has an average starting spot of 22.8 and an average finish of 29.0 on short track racetracks.

The 28-year-old also has two combined NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on short tracks.

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet

Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports

On the Martinsville Speedway:

“Let’s get back to some short track racing at the Martinsville Speedway. I am really excited to have the opportunity to race

at Martinsville this week with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for some short-track action to round out our five

week stretch.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com, or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History at the Martinsville Speedway … This weekend

will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 28th, 29th and 30th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Martinsville Speedway.

The organization posted a team best finish at the track of ninth-place with Austin Hill on March 26, 2018. The 27 previous starts at the longest continuously running track on the NASCAR schedule have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 20.1 and an average finish of 21.6.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 424 starts from 49 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.1 and an average finishing position of 21.4.



Catch the Action … The Long John Silver’s 200 at the Martinsville Speedway will be broadcast on FS1 on Friday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. (ET) beginning with NASCAR RaceDay: Craftsman Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway. It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:00 p.m. (ET). In addition, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series practice and qualifying at the Martinsville Speedway will air on Friday at 3:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.