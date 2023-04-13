Champion Container To Partner with GMS Racing and Daniel Dye in Four NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Races

STATESVILLE, NC: GMS Racing is pleased to announce that Champion Container will serve as the primary partner on Daniel Dye’s No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RST in four NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series events during the 2023 season. The first race will occur at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, on Saturday, May 20.

In addition to North Wilkesboro, the Edison, New Jersey-based company will serve as the primary sponsor at Nashville Superspeedway, Pocono Raceway, and Bristol Motor Speedway. Champion Container will also serve as an associate sponsor throughout the balance of the season.

“It is great to have Champion Container back on our race truck this season, and continuing to build and grow our relationship that started in the ARCA Series,” commented driver Daniel Dye. “I feel like North Wilkesboro will be a good opportunity for us to represent the No. 43 Champion Container Chevy at a cool short track on FOX, and I look forward to having their group at the track with us throughout the season.”

Champion Container serves a diverse customer base in the chemical, flavors and fragrances, paint, cosmetic, food, agricultural, and pharmaceutical industries. Small, medium, and Fortune 500 companies rely on Champion to deliver quality and service at a competitive price. Champion’s strength, “just in time” shipments, is the value-added provided through their fleet of trucks and significant investment in inventory.

“Once again, Champion Container is thrilled to be a sponsor of Daniel Dye’s No. 43 truck this year. We are looking forward to a fun, competitive season. We continue to support the Race to Stop Suicide. As mental health continues to get worse in this country, it is nice to be able to partner with a strong voice on the subject that wants to make a difference.” said Thomas Miskewitz, CEO of Champion Container.

Race fans will soon have the opportunity to purchase apparel featuring the beautiful red and white No. 43 Champion Container GMS Racing Silverado RST through ShopDanielDye.com. Daniel’s official social media platforms have the latest inside news and updates on the 19-year-old driver’s activities on and off the race track.

﻿ABOUT CHAMPION CONTAINER:

Founded in 1968, Champion Container has evolved into the premier general line packaging container distributor in the Northeast. From our seven strategically based locations we provide packaging container solutions to our valued domestic and international customers.

Our knowledgeable sales representatives and customer service associates have the expertise required to provide packaging guidance and solutions for the most unique and demanding projects. Companies rely on us to be their technical source in the ever-changing packaging container landscape.

The acquisitions of Canpak Inc. and AB Container, Inc. in 2015, Jachts Columbia Can and Yankee Containers in 2017, and Harvey Lipsitz Co in 2023, allow us to expand our service area with warehouses located in Suffield, Connecticut, Paterson, New Jersey, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in addition to our existing facilities in New Jersey and Massachusetts. Additionally, we’ve added product lines and expanded our inventory as a further testament of our commitment to our customers.

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series operating the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs for drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

